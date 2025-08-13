Kunmie, Simi & Mabel Tell a Bittersweet Love Story in the “Arike” Remix Video

Kunmie’s “Arike” remix already had the emotional range of a romantic drama, thanks to Simi and Mabel’s guest verses. But now, there’s a music video, and it’s a heartbreaker in under four minutes.

The premise: Kunmie and his girl, stretched out on a basketball court, making big promises before he moves overseas for school. They say they’ll make it work. And for a while, they do.

But distance is greedy. Suddenly, classes, deadlines, and the blur of a new life start eating up his attention. Texts take longer to send. Calls keep getting postponed. By the time they both notice, the relationship they swore to protect is already slipping away.

It’s relatable, it’s tender, and it’s a reminder: sometimes love needs more than good intentions to last.

Watch the video below