Kunmie, Simi & Mabel Tell a Bittersweet Love Story in the “Arike” Remix Video

Davido Just Dropped the Hottest Visual Tribute to Curvy Queens in "10 Kilo"

Young Legend, Aema & Victor Collins Pour Their Hearts into New Single “Left Behind”

Afro-Soul Artist Osé to Release New Single ‘24 Hours’ This Friday

Victony & Terry G Take the Party to the Beach in "Tanko" Music Video

Dumochiii’s Jasi Is the Latest Entry to Afroadura, Releases Under emPawa Africa

Tiwa Savage & Skepta Capture the Beauty of a Private Love in "On The Low"

Tyla Just Announced Her We Wanna Party Tour Dates And Asia’s Up First

Dolly Parton Joins Usain Bolt, Beyoncé, & More as Guinness World Records ICON

Tyla and Wizkid Turn Up the Chemistry in the Visual for "Dynamite"

Kunmie, alongside Simi and Mabel, delivers a moving visual for ‘Arike’—a love story tested by the realities of long-distance life.
Kunmie’s Arike remix already had the emotional range of a romantic drama, thanks to Simi and Mabel’s guest verses. But now, there’s a music video, and it’s a heartbreaker in under four minutes.

The premise: Kunmie and his girl, stretched out on a basketball court, making big promises before he moves overseas for school. They say they’ll make it work. And for a while, they do.

But distance is greedy. Suddenly, classes, deadlines, and the blur of a new life start eating up his attention. Texts take longer to send. Calls keep getting postponed. By the time they both notice, the relationship they swore to protect is already slipping away.

It’s relatable, it’s tender, and it’s a reminder: sometimes love needs more than good intentions to last.

Watch the video below

