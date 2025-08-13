Davido Just Dropped the Hottest Visual Tribute to Curvy Queens in “10 Kilo”

Davido has unveiled the visuals for “10 Kilo”, a track from his April album “5IVE” — and it’s every bit as playful, stylish, and bold as the music.

“Ọrọbọ ten kilo” is Davido’s affectionate nod to a voluptuous, stunning woman, and the music video, directed by Director Pink, brings that vision to the screen. It opens with beautiful, curvy women taking centre stage, strutting down what feels like their own runway. Camera flashes pop, fabrics flow, and every step showcases their style and confidence, all while Davido’s lyrics offer unfiltered praise.

The song is an Afrobeats ode to being completely captivated by someone. The kind of attraction that makes concentration impossible, loosens the purse strings, and inspires unapologetic devotion. With its vibrant look, fashion-forward moments, and Davido’s signature charm, “10 Kilo” manages to feel like both a celebration and a confession.

Davido and Director Pink have crafted a visual that makes admiration impossible to miss.

Watch the music video below