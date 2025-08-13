Connect with us

BN TV Music

Davido Just Dropped the Hottest Visual Tribute to Curvy Queens in "10 Kilo"

BN TV Scoop

Kelly Rowland & Son Noah’s Spirit Tunnel Dance on The Jennifer Hudson Show Is Just Too Cute

BN TV Music

Victony & Terry G Take the Party to the Beach in "Tanko" Music Video

BN TV Scoop

Watch Mario Turn The Jennifer Hudson Show’s Spirit Tunnel into a Mini-Party

BN TV Cuisine

Golden, Juicy & Unforgettable! Racquel’s Caribbean Oven Roasted Chicken is the Star of the Table

BN TV Movies & TV

This Video of Tasha Cobbs Leonard Dancing in the Spirit Tunnel Will Make Your Whole Week

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

Watch William Benson Talk About Becoming Efemini in To Kill A Monkey with BellaNaija

BN TV Music Scoop

Tiwa Savage & Skepta Capture the Beauty of a Private Love in "On The Low"

BN TV Inspired

Omari Hardwick Made the Spirit Tunnel His Stage in Head-to-Toe Red

BN TV Music Scoop

Tyla and Wizkid Turn Up the Chemistry in the Visual for "Dynamite"

BN TV

Davido Just Dropped the Hottest Visual Tribute to Curvy Queens in “10 Kilo”

Davido’s “10 Kilo” visuals, directed by Director Pink, mix Afrobeats, fashion, and admiration for curvy queens in a bold tribute.
Avatar photo

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Davido has unveiled the visuals for “10 Kilo”, a track from his April album 5IVE — and it’s every bit as playful, stylish, and bold as the music.

“Ọrọbọ ten kilo” is Davido’s affectionate nod to a voluptuous, stunning woman, and the music video, directed by Director Pink, brings that vision to the screen. It opens with beautiful, curvy women taking centre stage, strutting down what feels like their own runway. Camera flashes pop, fabrics flow, and every step showcases their style and confidence, all while Davido’s lyrics offer unfiltered praise.

The song is an Afrobeats ode to being completely captivated by someone. The kind of attraction that makes concentration impossible, loosens the purse strings, and inspires unapologetic devotion. With its vibrant look, fashion-forward moments, and Davido’s signature charm, 10 Kilo manages to feel like both a celebration and a confession.

Davido and Director Pink have crafted a visual that makes admiration impossible to miss.

Watch the music video below

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php