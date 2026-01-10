FOS ABA Centre & Creative Hub Marks Five Years Of Impact In Neurodevelopmental Care And Training

FOS ABA Centre & Creative Hub proudly marks its fifth anniversary, celebrating five years of dedicated service in neuro developmental interventions, inclusive education, and professional training grounded in both scientific excellence and compassion.



Founded in December 19th, 2020, FOS ABA Centre was established with a clear purpose which is to create a safe, ethical and evidence-based space where neurodivergent children and their families are supported with dignity, empathy and hope. Over the past five years, the Centre has grown into a trusted Applied Behaviour Analysis (ABA) Centre which provides Speech Therapy, Occupational Therapy, Sensory Integration, Cognitive Behavioural Therapy, and Mindfulness-based Interventions.



A significant highlight of this anniversary year is the international accreditation of the FOS Training Academy by the Qualified Applied Behavior Analysis Credentialing Board (QABA).This approval authorizes FOS to provide global-standard coursework and training for Applied Behaviour Analysis Technician (ABAT), Qualified Autism Services Practitioner-Supervisor (QASP-S), and Qualified Behaviour Analyst (QBA), positioning FOS as a pioneer in advancing ABA education within Nigeria and across Africa.



Speaking on the milestone, Founder and CEO Osezusi Bolodeoku shared “FOS was born from availability…availability to serve, to listen, and to trust the unfolding of purpose. Five years later, this anniversary is not just a celebration of growth, but of obedience to a calling. The QABA accreditation affirms that Africa can produce globally competent professionals who practice with both scientific rigor and humanity.”

Guided by its signature LOVE Approach (Listen, Observe, Validate, Empower through Empathy) and AAA Strategy (Awareness, Acceptance, Accommodations), FOS continues to redefine early intervention and professional training through culturally responsive, family centered, and ethically grounded practices.

As FOS ABA Centre & Creative Hub steps into its sixth year, the organization remains committed to strengthening partnerships, expanding access to quality care, contributing to national and community-based initiatives, and nurturing the next generation of professionals who serve with skill, integrity, and compassion.



About FOS ABA Centre & Creative Hub



FOS ABA Centre & Creative Hub is a licensed ABA Clinic and QABA-accredited training provider based in Lagos, Nigeria. The Centre offers multidisciplinary therapeutic services and professional training programs dedicated to early intervention, neurodiversity-affirming practice and inclusive community development.

Contact Information:

FOS ABA Centre & Creative Hub, 16A Babatunde Kuboye Street, Lekki Phase One, Lagos 07036033361. Click Here to send an email or Click for more information.

