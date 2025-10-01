Connect with us

FOS ABA Centre & Creative Hub Approved by QABA Board Launches Maiden ABAT Course in October 2025

Trivia, Vibes & Banter – The 7.45 GameShow Is Here

“I Went Through It Too”: Yewande Banire’s Mission to Transform Midlife Wellness for Nigerian Women

Ananse Center for Design Opens in Lagos October 10, 2025 to Empower Creatives and Drive Innovation

This Taste Of Mexico, Finally In Nigeria

TALP X: A Bold September Edition Spotlighting the Future of African Storytelling

Visa Introduces a New Era of Luxury with the Affluent Rewards Program for Nigeria’s Premium Cardholders

Ink Eze Launches “Creative Business Bestie” – A New Series for Nigerian Creatives to Learn, Share & Grow

Glo Announces Two Value-packed offers

PUMA Expands Presence with Debut Outlet at Circle Mall, Lagos

FOS ABA Centre & Creative Hub has received official approval and certification from the Qualified Applied Behavior Analysis Credentialing Board (QABA Board), recognizing it as a global-standard training provider in Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA).

This milestone positions FOS as a pioneering center in Africa, now licensed to train and certify
professionals in:

  • ABAT – Applied Behavior Analysis Technician
  •  QASP-S – Qualified Autism Services Practitioner – Supervisor
  • QBA – Qualified Behavior Analyst

The maiden ABAT course by FOS ABA Centre & Creative Hub will run from October 14 – 31, 2025. The program offers 40 hours of training, including 15 hours of supervised fieldwork. Classes will hold Tuesdays to Fridays, from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM, via Zoom, making it accessible to participants within Nigeria and internationally. The course fee is ₦100,000.
This value-added program is open to:

  • Social workers, special educators, psychologists, and rehabilitation professional
  •  Parents seeking to be empowered with the knowledge of ABA
  • Students and graduates passionate about inclusion and developmental support

At FOS, science is blended with love. The training is built on the signature LOVE Approach (Listen, Observe, Validate, Empower) and the AAA Strategy (Awareness, Acceptance, Action). Beyond technical skills, the program emphasizes empathy, excellence, and advocacy, shaping professionals who recognize and nurture the unique potential in every child.

Speaking on the approval, Osezusi Bolodeoku Founder & CEO of FOS ABA Centre, expressed:

“This QABA approval is not just a certification, it is a calling fulfilled. It means Africa can now grow its own globally recognized ABA professionals, trained within our cultural context, guided by both science and love. Our maiden ABAT course is the beginning of a movement where families, professionals, and communities unite to transform the story of neurodiversity across Nigeria and beyond.”

Registration is now open. To secure a place in the ABAT course, call 07036033361. For more details, additional information is also available upon request, visit here.About FOS ABA Centre & Creative Hub
Founded in 2020, FOS ABA Centre & Creative Hub is an internationally recognized ABA Centre certified by the QABA Board. Its multidisciplinary services include ABA Therapy, Speech Therapy, Occupational Therapy, Sensory Integration, Cognitive Behavioral Therapy, and Mindfulness practices. FOS is a beacon where early intervention, inclusion, and transformation meet.. guided always by love.

Contact:
FOS ABA Centre & Creative Hub
16A Babatunde Kuboye Street, Lekki Phase One, Lagos
07036033361 | [email protected] | Website 

