Trivia, Vibes & Banter – The 7.45 GameShow Is Here

The 7.45 GameShow is bringing something fresh to Lagos, a proudly Nigerian production that breaks the mold. Unlike borrowed, licensed, or franchised formats, it stands out as a truly original creation.

At its core, The 7.45 GameShow celebrates trivia, but it offers more than just questions and answers. The show thrives on energy, banter, culture, and the kind of unforgettable experiences that bring people together. Designed as a space where participants and audiences alike can breathe, compete, and enjoy, it promises a lively and refreshing environment.

Event Details

Date: October 1, 2025

Venue: Alliance Française, Ikoyi – Lagos

Both contestants and audience members will be part of what is being described as a new cultural movement in Nigerian entertainment.

Prizes

No gameshow is complete without rewards. Contestants will compete not only for bragging rights but also for cash prizes, exclusive rewards, and special surprises yet to be revealed.

From the Creator

“What began as intimate game nights with friends has grown into something much bigger. We scaled it during the pandemic into virtual parties and corporate brand shows, blending trivia with culture, laughter, and community. Now, with The 7.45 GameShow, we’re taking it to an entirely new level — the first proudly Nigerian, non-franchise gameshow created for a global audience.” — Tobi Olanihun, Creator

Participation

Sign up to contest

Sign up to enjoy

Quick minds. Fast talk. Proudly Nigerian.

#745GameShow

This content has been published for free as part of BellaNaija.com‘s commitment to youth, education, healthcare and community development as part of our corporate social responsibility programme