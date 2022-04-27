WOW!Connect launches TEPS, a new Events Platform to Revolutionize Attendee Experience

Event planners, entrepreneurs, and corporate organisations have faced hurdles to implement safe events. As a result of this, the Chief Experience Officer of WOW!Connect and Founder of TEPS Tobi Olanihun and a team of Nigerian software engineers worked on creating this platform that is on track to revolutionize the events industry, and boost attendee engagement and general experience.

“I am really proud of what we’re set to achieve with TEPS. It marks a new era for our industry and something that is even more valuable to event attendees. We’re excited to see how it will be used, especially for hybrid events. We look forward to the coming years. It will help event owners and planners to gain efficiency, minimize queues for their attendees, and be perceived as cutting edge event hosts” – said Tobi Olanihun, Founder of TEPS.

The launch brought together event professionals, business leaders, and key industry stakeholders via an in-person event held in Lagos, which was simultaneously streamed live to a global online audience.

The keynote speaker, Jide Sipe, Head of Marketing and Corporate Communications at Ecobank Nigeria was full of praise for Tobi Olanihun for addressing a huge gap that will benefit the global event community, individuals, and corporate brands alike.

“Events are total packages that start from pre-event, the actual event, and the post-event. What Tobi is doing with TEPS is a brilliant idea because it is important to look at the attendee experience and aftermath of events. TEPS will help both event organizers and attendees have the total experience. At the heart of every innovation or event is the user.” he said.

There was also a panel discussion by seasoned event professionals from across Africa and America featuring Video and Event Producer at Socialive, Aryn Chapman; CEO of Mirus Events & President of International Live Events Association (ILEA) Nigeria chapter, Kunmi Ariyo; Event Tech Expert, Cecilia Golombek, and Event Hospitality Expert, Dr. Seun Akinbohun (PhD) who explored the topic, “The Power of the First impression: Revolutionizing the Attendee Journey”

This launch comes at a time when individuals and organisations are now more than ever, looking to set their events apart from their peers and competition. One of the key takeaways from the conversations at the launch is that event platforms such as TEPS are boosting the attendee journey in a way that has never been done before.

Tobi presented a demo showing the functionality of TEPS which consists of customizable features that event owners/planners can design to their specific requirements. Demonstrating that TEPS was developed to suit events of any type, for any organisation, in any industry.

The simple, yet intuitive platform is already being used by individuals and businesses as they get back into producing innovative events.

To celebrate the launch, Tobi also revealed that event planners and small business owners hosting events with 100 or fewer people can experience the TEPS platform at no cost for the next three months. To try out TEPS from anywhere in the world, visit HERE and follow @thepowerofteps on social media for updates.

