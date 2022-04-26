GLG Communications to host a panel at the 2022 Equipment & Manufacturing West Africa (EMWA) Conference | See Details

One of the Leading PR and Communications agencies, GLG Communications will host a fireside conversation at the Equipment & Manufacturing West Africa (EMWA) Conference scheduled to hold from April 26th to 28th, 2022 at The Landmark Center to help businesses connect more with the public as well as improve their communications template.

The GLG fireside chat will take place on Day 2 of the conference and will also be streamed online for audiences joining in from all over the world. It will provide career professionals, entrepreneurs, and manufacturers with key insights on how to leverage public relations and communications to enhance growth for businesses and industries. Interested attendants can register here to attend the panel for free

The panel discussion with the theme, “Leveraging Communications for Business Success” will be moderated by Omawumi Ogbe, Managing Partner of GLG communications, and have consummate branding guru and Group Principal Consultant of Adstrat Bmc, Charles O’Tudor; CEO of Pan African Towers, Azeez Amida; Head, Corporate Communications and Marketing at Central Securities Clearing System (CSCC), Tomilayo Aluko as panelists.

EMWA is an annual gathering of business executives, captains of industries, regulators, and representatives in the industrial sector to review new technologies, and innovative solutions as well as find new suppliers for products and services that fit their needs. More than 100 international and regional exhibiting brands from over 6 countries will be showcased at this year’s expo. The conference will consist of plenary sessions and trending case studies to better equip attendees to face current challenges and adapt successfully.

This year’s fireside chat is a continuation of GLG’s long-standing partnership with EMWA to change Africa’s business narrative by further defining strategies for driving business growth through PR and Communication tools.

“Over the years, we’ve pined for ways and avenues in which people with common interests can share innovative ideas on how to effectively drive success through PR and communications, and this is why we love the partnership with EMWA” said Omawumi Ogbe, Managing Partner at GLG Communications. “The EMWA exhibition and conference is aimed at bridging the gap between innovation, communication, and development, and we’re happy to play a part” she added. “For the second year, GLG Communications is the official PR partner and conference session host at the EMWA and we’re excited about it,” said Joseph Oru, MD, Zenith Exhibitions and Project Coordinator, EMWA. “The third edition of EMWA will continue to create and enhance new and current partnership opportunities that will help companies to improve business excellence and productivity. GLG’s session on leveraging communications for success will empower businesses and help them to elevate their authority, impact, and consequently their bottom line” Oru said.

Since its launch, GLG communications has continued to serve as a point of convergence for Africa’s most innovative minds. Working globally to serve individual and corporate brands to stand out in today’s noisy world, boost their brand perception, and effectively engage their desired target audience.

