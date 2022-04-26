Register to be part of the Carnegie Venture Partners 1st investor chat series in May!

Carnegie Venture Partners, a financial advisory and consulting firm that assists startups and founders in Africa in accessing funding and consulting for different clients in the US, Europe, Africa, and Asia, will be holding its first investor chat series, a networking and knowledge-sharing event for innovative founders, VCs, PE’s, and investors from different continents.

Date: May 8th, 2022

Venue: Chai Tang-Twin Waters- Victoria Island,Lagos,

The Managing Partner, Adelaja Olaneye, stated the company is on a mission to help innovative businesses, solve crucial problems harness their growth potential, and access resources.

The meeting is free but it’s strictly by invitation, however, interested individuals can send a mail to [email protected].

