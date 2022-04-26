Connect with us

Events

Register to be part of the Carnegie Venture Partners 1st investor chat series in May!

Events

Check Out Highlights from the Stage Musical 'Ada The Country: The Story of the Nigerian Urban Woman'

Events Scoop Weddings

#UndeniablyYours2022: The Guests at Kemi Adetiba & Oscar Heman-Ackah’s Wedding Showed Up & Showed Out

Events

9mobile equips 100 Teachers through its Train-the-Trainer Initiative in Kano

Comedy Events Scoop

All the Photos! Liquorose, Davido, Whitemoney, P-Square & More at the Star-Studded 2022 AY Live Show

Events

#BNRSVP Events this Weekend

Events

Check out all the Fun Moments Collette and Vivian Captured During their Staycation at the Beautiful Park Inn By Radisson Abeokuta

Events

Wana Udobang Tackles Sexual & Gender-Based Violence Through Art Installation Tagged “Dirty Laundry” | April 28th - 30th

Events

You can be One of the 20 Undergraduates to be Part of the Writing Class 2.0 | Apply Now

Events Scoop Weddings

#ReelDeel22: #AsoEbiBella Looks from Rita Dominic & Fidelis Anosike's Traditional Wedding

Events

Register to be part of the Carnegie Venture Partners 1st investor chat series in May!

Published

7 seconds ago

 on

Carnegie Venture Partners, a financial advisory and consulting firm that assists startups and founders in Africa in accessing funding and consulting for different clients in the US, Europe, Africa, and Asia, will be holding its first investor chat series, a networking and knowledge-sharing event for innovative founders, VCs, PE’s, and investors from different continents.

Date: May 8th, 2022

Venue: Chai Tang-Twin Waters- Victoria Island,Lagos,

The Managing Partner, Adelaja Olaneye, stated the company is on a mission to help innovative businesses, solve crucial problems harness their growth potential, and access resources.

The meeting is free but it’s strictly by invitation, however, interested individuals can send a mail to [email protected].

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

Comet Nwosu: The Inconspicuous Reasoning Backing Your Use of Lexicon

Yejide Kilanko On the Making of “A Good Name”

Olusola Kaka: Learning About Genetic Disorders Before Saying “I Do”

Ayishat Olanrewaju: Building Blocks for Your Personal Brand

Osahon Okodugha: Could Your High Heels Be the Cause of Your Pain? 
css.php