Wunmi Olufeko, DFL’s Creative Director, sets to Celebrate the brand’s 18th Anniversary in Grand Style!

Renowned as one of the first Nigerian brands to use the Ankara and Adire fabrics in very chic ways, the DFL brand has planned an 18th-anniversary event that will unveil a refreshed brand identity and also make available 24 new designs of its world-famous core of African fabrics styles at affordable rates to loyal customers, friends, and party guests.

Themed “Party Like You’re Still 18”, the anniversary event will be done in an atmosphere of fun where guests will party and shop new items from the iconic DFL brand.

In its almost two decades of existence, the fashion brand is known to have styled many career professionals, c-suite executives, and leading Nigerian women including Adesuwa Oyenokwe, Latasha Ngwube, and Anita Okoye, Tara Fela-Durotoye, Stephanie Obi, Omawumi Ogbe and many more. The brand services not just celebrities and working-class women but the everyday Nigerian woman who wants to look chic and iconic.

Creative Director of Design For Love, Wunmi Olufeko, who heads a highly creative and experienced team of designers, founded the company in 2004 and has been the driving force behind DFL with more than 20 years of experience.

“I am just so glad to be able to celebrate 18 years of DFL. I Started DFL at 24 in a new city away from friends and family, with no real guide on what it was to set up a fashion business, and 18 years down the line, we are still here and thriving” and excited Wunmi said. “When I started DFL, Ankara was mostly worn traditionally as long skirts and blouses, boubous or even iro and buba. I yearned to wear Ankara to work or wear it more casually and that was how the idea that birthed DFL came to be.”

With this 18th Anniversary, Design for Love is celebrating the pride, perseverance, and strength of African women who share their passion for DFL and will host activities to inspire, interact and engage with their customers throughout the year

The anniversary party will welcome DFL clients, entertainers, stylists, industry captains, and members of the media. Although the event is by invitation only, interested guests may DM @dflrocks on Instagram to request an invitation and receive an access pass.

