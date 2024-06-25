Mirus Events Celebrates 10 Years of Excellence in Grand Style

Connect with us

Mirus Events, an experiential events company renowned for its creativity, innovation, and meticulous attention to detail, proudly celebrated its 10th anniversary with an unforgettable event. This milestone not only marks a decade of success in delivering extraordinary experiences for both local and global clients but also heralds the beginning of a new chapter titled “Mission Mirus.”

“For the past decade, Mirus Events has been at the forefront of the experiential events industry, curating memorable experiences for some of the world’s leading brands. From product launches and retreats to bespoke events, Mirus has consistently pushed the envelope, earning commendations and recommendations from a diverse clientele. Mirus’s commitment to understanding their client’s objectives and KPIs, coupled with their collaborative approach, has set the company apart in the industry.” – Kemi Ariyo, Founder, Mirus Events.

The 10th-anniversary event was a testament to Mirus’s flair for creating extraordinary experiences. Held at the Hall, in Victoria Island, Lagos on June 19th, 2024, the celebration brought together clients, partners, vendors, and friends of the brand for a night to remember.

The event, masterfully hosted by Olive Emodi and Mojibade Sosanya, featured performances and interactive experiences.

Guests were treated to a stunning visual art performance and the melodious tunes of the renowned acapella group Vocamonix. The evening reached a crescendo with a powerful performance by the band Alternate Sound, whose energy and talent captivated the audience.

Experiential photo areas provided immersive backdrops for guests to capture memories of the night, while a thrilling raffle draw saw several lucky attendees walk away with exciting prizes.

Adding to the festivity was the celebration of Kunmi Ariyo’s birthday, the visionary founder of Mirus Events. This double celebration underscored the personal and professional milestones that have defined Mirus’s journey over the past decade.

Over the next 10 years and beyond, Mirus Events is set to explore new territories and possibilities, constantly pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in experiential events. Mission Mirus represents the brand’s commitment to innovation and excellence – a bold leap into new realms of creativity and impact.

Cheers to the next 10 years of Mirus Events!

