Connect with us

Events Promotions

Caladium Lagos SME Bootcamp 6.0: A Symposium of Brilliance and Vision | Nov 4th

Events Movies & TV News Nollywood Promotions

Aya Films Announces UK Cinema Release of Nigerian 2023 Oscar Submission 'MAMI WATA'

Events Music Scoop

WATCH Rema’s Moment of Magic at the 2023 Ballon d’Or

Events News Promotions

2023 Sustainability Table Discourse: Mobilizing Finance for SDGs and Sustainable Prosperity

Events Promotions

All the Juice on ‘The Gossip Experience'

Events Promotions

Party Alert: PalmPay and Poppin Throw a Nationwide Party across 10 Universities

Events News Promotions

Invest in Your American Dream: The Southeast Regional Center's 6th Offering Seminar

BN TV Events News Style

See How Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu Made His Viral Runway Debut At Lagos Fashion Week 2023

Events Music Promotions

Mr Eazi Releases Debut Album, The Evil Genius

Culture Events News Promotions

‘Rep Another Tribe’: Optiva Capital Partners Celebrates Diversity in the Workplace

Events

Caladium Lagos SME Bootcamp 6.0: A Symposium of Brilliance and Vision | Nov 4th

Avatar photo

Published

36 mins ago

 on

One of Nigeria’s leading capacity development platforms for MSMEs, the Caladium Lagos SME Bootcamp (CLSME), is thrilled to announce the 6th edition of its yearly series, The Caladium Lagos SME Bootcamp 6.0.

Over the past six years, the bootcamp has consistently played a pivotal role in nurturing and empowering entrepreneurs and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), contributing to economic growth and innovation in Nigeria.

Caladium Lagos SME Bootcamp has earned a reputation for its commitment to fostering entrepreneurship, building capacity, and providing invaluable resources to aspiring and established business leaders.

The initiative was inaugurated in 2018 and has directly influenced the growth of over 6,000 SMEs through impactful Bootcamps. Additionally, CLSME has reached a further 22,000 SMEs through its bespoke initiatives. This has propelled the initiative to be recognized as one of Nigeria’s most esteemed SME support brands, garnering media recognition on a local and global scale.

This year’s event, scheduled for November 4, 2023, at Ecobank Pan African Centre in VI, Lagos, promises to be bigger and better than previous years.

The Caladium Lagos SME Bootcamp is partnering with Ecobank Nigeria, UAC Foods, The Famous Grouse, FedaCash, Caladium Consulting, PaddyCover, 101 Cavern Limited, Peppa.io, Help Station, Modion Communications, Modok Institute of Art, Deca Photography, Zahar Beige, Trackeet, Cloudsphere Technologies and a host of other amazing brands for its 6th edition.

This year’s event will feature an exciting lineup of speakers, a total of ten industry leaders, professionals, and specialists which include Folusho Phillips (Founder and Chairman, Phillips Consulting), Jubril Mobolaji Lawal (Managing Director, EcoBank), Babajide Duroshola (GM, M-Kopa), Onyinye Okonji (Co-founder and CMO of Sycamore), Ireayo Oladunjoye (Managing Director and CEO, Endeavour Nigeria), Tayo Osiyemi (ED, SKLD), Funmi Olaniyi (Associate Director, Andersen Tax), Goke Balogun (Founder and CEO, SoFresh) and Chiamaka Obuekwe (Founder and CEO, The Social Prefect Tours).

In addition to the learning experience, the bootcamp will feature an MSME pitching competition where small business owners in attendance will have the opportunity to pitch their businesses for a chance to win capital grants. Exhibition booths and tables will also be provided for partners and various SMEs to showcase their businesses.

The event will also feature a highly exclusive cocktail networking event to be held immediately after the main event to celebrate the success of the event and to give SMEs the opportunity to network and connect with industry leaders and other brands that will be present that day.

Attendees can expect an exciting and educational experience that will have a lasting impact on them. Attendance is free, and registration is still open. Please click here to register. For media inquiries, additional information, or partnership opportunities, please contact 08029050749.

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

Abiola Adediran: The Best Ways to Create a Financial Plan for Your Family 

Smart Emmanuel: These Tips Will Help You Maximise Your Earnings With Your Skills

Get A Peek into Hauwa’s Content Creation Process in This Episode of Doing Life With…

Olufunke Olumide: You Should Invest in Your Child’s Future With an Education Trust

#BNCampusSeries: Omolara Gives us a Glimpse into Hostel Life at the University of Lagos
css.php