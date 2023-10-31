Caladium Lagos SME Bootcamp 6.0: A Symposium of Brilliance and Vision | Nov 4th

One of Nigeria’s leading capacity development platforms for MSMEs, the Caladium Lagos SME Bootcamp (CLSME), is thrilled to announce the 6th edition of its yearly series, The Caladium Lagos SME Bootcamp 6.0.

Over the past six years, the bootcamp has consistently played a pivotal role in nurturing and empowering entrepreneurs and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), contributing to economic growth and innovation in Nigeria.

Caladium Lagos SME Bootcamp has earned a reputation for its commitment to fostering entrepreneurship, building capacity, and providing invaluable resources to aspiring and established business leaders.

The initiative was inaugurated in 2018 and has directly influenced the growth of over 6,000 SMEs through impactful Bootcamps. Additionally, CLSME has reached a further 22,000 SMEs through its bespoke initiatives. This has propelled the initiative to be recognized as one of Nigeria’s most esteemed SME support brands, garnering media recognition on a local and global scale.

This year’s event, scheduled for November 4, 2023, at Ecobank Pan African Centre in VI, Lagos, promises to be bigger and better than previous years.

The Caladium Lagos SME Bootcamp is partnering with Ecobank Nigeria, UAC Foods, The Famous Grouse, FedaCash, Caladium Consulting, PaddyCover, 101 Cavern Limited, Peppa.io, Help Station, Modion Communications, Modok Institute of Art, Deca Photography, Zahar Beige, Trackeet, Cloudsphere Technologies and a host of other amazing brands for its 6th edition.

This year’s event will feature an exciting lineup of speakers, a total of ten industry leaders, professionals, and specialists which include Folusho Phillips (Founder and Chairman, Phillips Consulting), Jubril Mobolaji Lawal (Managing Director, EcoBank), Babajide Duroshola (GM, M-Kopa), Onyinye Okonji (Co-founder and CMO of Sycamore), Ireayo Oladunjoye (Managing Director and CEO, Endeavour Nigeria), Tayo Osiyemi (ED, SKLD), Funmi Olaniyi (Associate Director, Andersen Tax), Goke Balogun (Founder and CEO, SoFresh) and Chiamaka Obuekwe (Founder and CEO, The Social Prefect Tours).

In addition to the learning experience, the bootcamp will feature an MSME pitching competition where small business owners in attendance will have the opportunity to pitch their businesses for a chance to win capital grants. Exhibition booths and tables will also be provided for partners and various SMEs to showcase their businesses.

The event will also feature a highly exclusive cocktail networking event to be held immediately after the main event to celebrate the success of the event and to give SMEs the opportunity to network and connect with industry leaders and other brands that will be present that day.

Attendees can expect an exciting and educational experience that will have a lasting impact on them. Attendance is free, and registration is still open. Please click here to register. For media inquiries, additional information, or partnership opportunities, please contact 08029050749.

Sponsored Content