'Losing Daylight' Exhibition to Illuminate Nigeria's Film History | Get the Exclusive Here

5 Gourmet Puff Puff Joints You'll Wish You Knew About Sooner

Making Fufu Without Pounding: Check Out This Alternative Method | WATCH

Obi's House: From Party to Movement! Highlighting DJ Obi's Impact on Lagos' Nightlife Scene

Steven Ndukwu's Trip To Northern Tanzania Was Magical & His Latest Vlog Proves It

Niyi Fagbemi Captures the Splendor of the Ojude Oba Festival in His New Documentary

Explore Cultural Identity and Rootedness at the 'JOURNEYS' Exhibition | July 9th

Vibrant Colours, Opulence & Culture – How the Ojude Oba Festival is Showcasing the Rich Ijebu Heritage

Asa Asika on Developing Afrobeats Superstars, The Plug's Journey, and the Business of Music

Check Out This Unique Ẹ̀bà Preparation Technique From Ify's Kitchen | WATCH

The ‘Losing Daylight’ exhibition, which will be unveiled temporarily in Lagos on October 1st and 2nd, 2023, is poised to be a landmark event in the history of Nigeria’s film industry.

‘Losing Daylight’ is an exhibition that celebrates the rich history of Nigeria’s film industry. The exhibition is named after the phrase often used by filmmakers racing against time, and it features a wide range of artefacts and memorabilia, including film posters, costumes, and props.

The exhibition will traverse the colonial era of the 19th century, the golden age of Nigerian cinema, the era of home video films, and the vibrant new Nollywood era. Exhibits will include vintage costumes, movie scripts, rare footage, historical news publications, iconic posters, VHS cassettes, captivating prop installations, and other never-before-seen items, promising visitors a nostalgic voyage through time.

This two-day event is curated by talent agent and film history collector, Taiwo Adeyemi. The ‘Losing Daylight’ exhibition will be open to the public on October 1st from 2:00 PM to 8:00 PM and on October 2nd from 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM at 37 Glover Court, Ikoyi

This pop-up exhibition is a prelude to a major one-week exhibition scheduled for December 2023 at the EcoBank Pan African Centre in Lagos, Nigeria, welcoming visitors from around the globe to embark on a multisensory journey through a century of moving pictures.

The exhibition is proudly presented in association with EcoBank Nigeria, change.org, Zikoko, BoxxCulture, and Q21 Solutions.

