Sparkle Stash-a-Ton Challenge: Up to ₦250,000 up for Grabs

How’s your savings looking this year? Are you close to your money goals, or is your savings game already in the mud? December is approaching fast, and you know you’ll want new shoes, a new wig, and some banging Christmas outfits. How about your Detty December plans? It can’t afford to be in the mud.

It’s time to go hard on your savings before it’s too late! Here’s an exciting challenge: The Sparkle Stash-a-thon!

Can you challenge yourself to save up to ₦250,000 from September 16th to December 24th? Sparkle is launching a savings challenge called Sparkle Stash-a-ton, and you’re invited to join in, reach the savings target, and win an additional ₦250,000. That’s a whopping ₦500,000 for your December parole!

What is it all about?

Sparkle Stash-a-ton is your ticket to reaching your end-of-year money goals. It’s a 100-day savings marathon where you save a little every day until you hit the ₦250,000 target by December 24th.

The top 4 savers who successfully follow through without breaking their stash will each win an extra ₦250,000! What if you don’t win? Well, there will be weekly draws where you have the chance to win cash prizes and other exciting gifts.

Here’s the lowdown:

The Savings Target: The challenge is for everyone to save up to ₦250,000 by December 24th, which means saving ₦2,500 daily for 100 days starting on the 16th of September.

The Rules of the Challenge:

The rules are simple: If you already bank with Sparkle, all you need to do is:

Create a Stash

Create a new stash and give it a unique name, for example, ‘Mimi’s Stash-a-ton’ or ‘Femsky’s Stash-a-ton.’ Yes, ‘Stash-a-ton’ must be in the name so that it’s easy for Sparkle to track your savings progress and reward your efforts. If you don’t have a Sparkle account, click here to download the app.

Start stashing ₦2,500 daily or as you like.

Remember, the goal is to save up to ₦250,000 by December 24th, which means you’ll need to save ₦2,500 daily. Once you’ve created your stash and named it, all you need to do is add your ₦2,500 every day. You can decide to stash however you like; it’s totally up to you. Just keep the end goal in mind. You can stash ₦5,000 daily, ₦50,000 weekly, or ₦250,000 all at once. Your stash, your way! Just make sure not to break your stash

Win Big

Now, onto the good part. If you’re one of the top 4 savers who stay committed, stashing ₦2,500 daily or as you like without breaking your stash, you’re looking at an extra ₦250,000 Christmas bonus. Sparkle also has a bunch of other goodies up for grabs too, like data, weekly cash prizes, and more, just for being part of the action. The top 4 winners will be revealed just a day before Christmas.

Sparkle Stash-a-ton is all about saving together and reaching a goal of ₦250,000 by December. That’s a lot of sparkle for your Christmas plans!

Are you up for the challenge? Gather your friends and hit your money goals together. The challenge starts on the 16th of September. Sign up to Sparkle and get ready to save ₦250,000 in 100 days!

Sparkle is a digital bank fully licensed by the CBN. Click here to learn more about Sparkle

The information provided here does not translate to investment, financial, or trading advice and should not be treated as such. Kindly do your due diligence.

