“I Went Through It Too”: Yewande Banire’s Mission to Transform Midlife Wellness for Nigerian Women

When Yewande Banire speaks about women’s health, her words come from a place deeper than medical training. They come from lived experience. A U.S.-trained and board-certified medical provider with two master’s degrees in nursing, she is the founder of Serene Infusion and Wellness Lounge in the United States and the newly launched Serenara Wellness in Nigeria. Behind these professional achievements lies a personal story that fuels her mission to change how women experience perimenopause and menopause.

Yewande recalls the confusion and silence she faced during her own journey through perimenopause. That experience became the driving force behind Serenara Wellness, Nigeria’s first women’s hormone telehealth and concierge medicine clinic. Her goal is to create a safe space where women can speak openly about midlife health and receive personalized care without shame or stigma.

“Even as a medical provider, I found myself navigating pain, confusion, and silence,” Yewande said. “It became clear that women were often left to endure these changes alone. I realized I had to create a space where women could speak, learn, and receive care without judgment.”

Her decision to expand into Nigeria after building a successful practice in the U.S. was rooted in

more than business. For Yewande, it was about legacy.

“I wanted to break the silence around women’s health here, just as I have worked to do in the U.S. My goal is to create safe spaces for conversations on perimenopause, menopause, fibroids, and hormones, and to provide access to evidence-based care through telehealth,” she explained.

Serenara Wellness operates as a concierge medicine clinic, ensuring continuous and tailored care for women. The clinic emphasizes cultural sensitivity, recognizing that societal expectations influence how women experience midlife changes. By offering personalized and compassionate services, Yewande hopes to empower women to navigate these stages with confidence.

Education is central to the clinic’s mission. Yewande and her team provide information to help women understand what is happening in their bodies, addressing symptoms such as hot flashes, insomnia, anxiety, and fatigue. Beyond the clinic, she uses public speaking, media engagements, and digital platforms to normalize conversations about women’s health and to extend her reach to women across Nigeria and beyond.

Although perimenopause and menopause remain her primary focus, Yewande also addresses conditions such as fibroids and polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS). She stressed that ignoring these issues has broader consequences.

“Neglecting these conditions has economic and social impacts that affect families, workplaces, and communities,” she noted. Her advocacy is deeply personal. “I spent years showing up even when it felt bleak, betting on myself when it didn’t always make sense. Advocacy pushed me to step out because women’s health isn’t just important, it’s political,” Yewande said.

Through Serenara Wellness, she continues to use her platform to empower women, not just with medical care but also with community forums and awareness campaigns. She admits that cultural silence and systemic inequities remain challenges but believes persistence will drive change.

“Women deserve to thrive, not just survive,” Yewande affirmed. “If you are struggling, know that you are not alone, your health matters, and there is help. With the right knowledge, care, and support, these life stages can be empowering, not limiting.”

With Serenara Wellness, Yewande is rewriting the narrative of midlife health in Nigeria. Blending

medical expertise with empathy, advocacy, and cultural understanding, she offers women the tools and reassurance they need to end their silence and embrace healing.

