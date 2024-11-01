PalmPay Recognized for Financial Inclusion Efforts at 2024 BrandCom Awards

PalmPay, one of Nigeria’s leading fintech platform, took home the title of Most Outstanding Fintech Driving Financial Inclusion at the 2024 BrandCom Awards, recognizing the company’s dynamic role in financial access for Nigerians across the country.

Presented by Brand Communicator on Saturday, October 26, 2024, this award underscores PalmPay’s commitment to creating accessible financial solutions for individuals and small businesses alike.

Since its launch in 2019, PalmPay has prioritized empowering underserved communities with innovative tools that enable seamless transactions.

“At PalmPay, we believe financial inclusion is the foundation for economic empowerment, and we’re dedicated to ensuring that every Nigerian has access to secure, user-friendly, and reliable financial services,” said Hanson Femi, Head of Marketing and Communications at PalmPay. “This award highlights the collective efforts of our team and partners who work tirelessly to make financial services more accessible to underserved communities across the country.”

PalmPay’s broad suite of digital offerings includes instant transfers, bill payments, and a newly launched USSD feature designed to make banking accessible to all.

Today, PalmPay’s app serves over 35 million users and connects 1.2 million businesses through its network of mobile money agents and merchants, solidifying its role as a leader in the Nigerian fintech ecosystem. With operations spanning Nigeria, Ghana, Tanzania, Kenya, and international hubs such as London, Hong Kong, Hangzhou, and Shenzhen, PalmPay is continually expanding its reach and impact.

The BrandCom Awards celebrate brands and leaders who demonstrate innovation and excellence in branding, marketing, and impact, with PalmPay’s award spotlighting its impact in bridging financial gaps in Nigeria.

About PalmPay

PalmPay is one of the leading Africa-focused fintech platforms committed to driving economic empowerment in Africa. Through its secure, user-friendly, and inclusive suite of financial services, PalmPay brings top-tier products into the pockets of everyday Nigerians. With this, we are able to drive financial inclusion.

PalmPay offers money transfers, bill payments, credit services, and savings on its app and via its mobile money agents. Since launching in Nigeria in 2019 under a Mobile Money Operator license, the platform has grown to over 35 million app users as part of its cashless payment ecosystem.

For more information, visit our social media platforms or website www.palmpay.com

