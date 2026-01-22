Movies & TV
Michael B. Jordan and Wunmi Mosaku Receive Their First Oscar Nominations as “Sinners” Makes History
Both actors have earned their first-ever Oscar nominations for their performances in Ryan Coogler’s “Sinners”, with Michael B. Jordan recognised in the Best Actor category and Wunmi Mosaku landing a Supporting Actress mention.
It’s a first for Michael B. Jordan. It’s also a first for Wunmi Mosaku. And together, they’re part of a “Sinners” story that has just made Oscar history.
Both actors have earned their first-ever Oscar nominations for their performances in Ryan Coogler’s “Sinners”, with Michael B. Jordan recognised in the Best Actor category and Wunmi Mosaku landing a Supporting Actress mention. It’s a major career moment for both stars and one that feels especially fitting, considering the scale of what the film has achieved this year.
Beyond the individual performances, “Sinners” has officially rewritten the Academy Awards record books. The supernatural thriller received a historic 16 nominations, the highest ever for a single film, surpassing the long-standing record of 14 previously shared by “All About Eve“, “Titanic” and “La La Land“.
The film is in the running for Best Picture, Best Director for Ryan Coogler, acting categories for Michael B. Jordan, Wunmi Mosaku and Delroy Lindo, as well as Original Screenplay, Casting, Production Design, Cinematography, Costume Design, Film Editing, Makeup and Hairstyling, Sound, Visual Effects, Original Score and Original Song for “I Lied to You“.
With this achievement, “Sinners” also joins a very short list of films that have been recognised across every technical category, placing it alongside titles like “Titanic”, “Mad Max: Fury Road” and “Dune“. When Original Song is included, only “Titanic” has matched that feat until now.
This year’s nominees were announced by Danielle Brooks and Lewis Pullman during a live presentation at the Academy’s Samuel Goldwyn Theatre. The 2026 Oscars will be hosted by Conan O’Brien for the second year in a row and will air live on ABC and Hulu from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday, March 15, starting at 4 p.m. PT.
See the full list of nominations below.
Best picture
- Bugonia
- Frankenstein
- F1
- Hamnet
- Marty Supreme
- One Battle After Another
- The Secret Agent
- Sentimental Value
- Sinners
- Train Dreams
Best actor
- Timothée Chalamet – Marty Supreme
- Leonardo DiCaprio – One Battle After Another
- Ethan Hawke – Blue Moon
- Michael B Jordan – Sinners
- Wagner Moura – The Secret Agent
Best actress
- Jessie Buckley – Hamnet
- Rose Byrne – If I Had Legs I’d Kick You
- Kate Hudson – Song Sung Blue
- Renate Reinsve – Sentimental Value
- Emma Stone – Bugonia
Best supporting actress
- Elle Fanning – Sentimental Value
- Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas – Sentimental Value
- Amy Madigan – Weapons
- Wunmi Mosaku – Sinners
- Teyana Taylor – One Battle After Another
Best supporting actor
- Benicio del Toro – One Battle After Another
- Jacob Elordi – Frankenstein
- Delroy Lindo – Sinners
- Sean Penn – One Battle After Another
- Stellan Skarsgård – Sentimental Value
Best director
- Paul Thomas Anderson – One Battle After Another
- Ryan Coogler – Sinners
- Josh Safdie – Marty Supreme
- Joachim Trier – Sentimental Value
- Chloé Zhao – Hamnet
Best adapted screenplay
- Bugonia
- Frankenstein
- Hamnet
- One Battle After Another
- Train Dreams
Best original screenplay
- Blue Moon
- It Was Just an Accident
- Marty Supreme
- Sentimental Value
- Sinners
Best original song
- Dear Me – Diane Warren: Relentless
- Golden – KPop Demon Hunters
- I Lied to You – Sinners
- Sweet Dreams of Joy – Viva Verdi!
- Train Dreams – Train Dreams
Best original score
- Bugonia
- Frankenstein
- Hamnet
- One Battle After Another
- Sinners
Best international feature
- It Was Just an Accident
- Sentimental Value
- Sirât
- The Secret Agent
- The Voice of Hind Rajab
Best animated feature
- Arco
- Elio
- KPop Demon Hunters
- Little Amélie or the Character of Rain
- Zootopia 2
Best documentary feature
- Come See Me in the Good Light
- Cutting Through the Rocks
- Mr. Nobody Against Putin
- The Alabama Solution
- The Perfect Neighbor
Best costume design
- Avatar: Fire and Ash
- Frankenstein
- Hamnet
- Marty Supreme
- Sinners
Best make-up and hairstyling
- Frankenstein
- Kokuho
- Sinners
- The Smashing Machine
- The Ugly Stepsister
Best production design
- Frankenstein
- Hamnet
- Marty Supreme
- One Battle After Another
- Sinners
Best sound
- Frankenstein
- F1
- One Battle After Another
- Sinners
- Sirât
Best film editing
- F1
- Marty Supreme
- One Battle After Another
- Sentimental Value
- Sinners
Best cinematography
- Frankenstein
- Marty Supreme
- One Battle After Another
- Sinners
- Train Dreams
Best visual effects
- Avatar: Fire and Ash
- F1
- Jurassic World Rebirth
- Sinners
- The Lost Bus
Best live action short
- A Friend of Dorothy
- Butcher’s Stain
- Jane Austin’s Period Drama
- The Singers
- Two People Exchanging Saliva
Best animated short
- Butterfly
- Forevergreen
- Retirement Plan
- The Girl Who Cried Pearls
- The Three Sisters
Best documentary short
- All the Empty Rooms
- Armed Only with a Camera: The Life and Death of Brent Renaud
- Children No More: Were and Are Gone
- The Devil Is Busy
- Perfectly a Strangeness
Best casting
- Hamnet
- Marty Supreme
- One Battle After Another
- Sinners
- The Secret Agent