Michael B. Jordan and Wunmi Mosaku Receive Their First Oscar Nominations as “Sinners” Makes History

It’s a first for Michael B. Jordan. It’s also a first for Wunmi Mosaku. And together, they’re part of a “Sinners” story that has just made Oscar history.

Both actors have earned their first-ever Oscar nominations for their performances in Ryan Coogler’s “Sinners”, with Michael B. Jordan recognised in the Best Actor category and Wunmi Mosaku landing a Supporting Actress mention. It’s a major career moment for both stars and one that feels especially fitting, considering the scale of what the film has achieved this year.

Beyond the individual performances, “Sinners” has officially rewritten the Academy Awards record books. The supernatural thriller received a historic 16 nominations, the highest ever for a single film, surpassing the long-standing record of 14 previously shared by “All About Eve“, “Titanic” and “La La Land“.

The film is in the running for Best Picture, Best Director for Ryan Coogler, acting categories for Michael B. Jordan, Wunmi Mosaku and Delroy Lindo, as well as Original Screenplay, Casting, Production Design, Cinematography, Costume Design, Film Editing, Makeup and Hairstyling, Sound, Visual Effects, Original Score and Original Song for “I Lied to You“.

With this achievement, “Sinners” also joins a very short list of films that have been recognised across every technical category, placing it alongside titles like “Titanic”, “Mad Max: Fury Road” and “Dune“. When Original Song is included, only “Titanic” has matched that feat until now.

This year’s nominees were announced by Danielle Brooks and Lewis Pullman during a live presentation at the Academy’s Samuel Goldwyn Theatre. The 2026 Oscars will be hosted by Conan O’Brien for the second year in a row and will air live on ABC and Hulu from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday, March 15, starting at 4 p.m. PT.

See the full list of nominations below.

Best picture

Bugonia

Frankenstein

F1

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

The Secret Agent

Sentimental Value

Sinners

Train Dreams

Best actor

Timothée Chalamet – Marty Supreme

Leonardo DiCaprio – One Battle After Another

Ethan Hawke – Blue Moon

Michael B Jordan – Sinners

Wagner Moura – The Secret Agent

Best actress

Jessie Buckley – Hamnet

Rose Byrne – If I Had Legs I’d Kick You

Kate Hudson – Song Sung Blue

Renate Reinsve – Sentimental Value

Emma Stone – Bugonia

Best supporting actress

Elle Fanning – Sentimental Value

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas – Sentimental Value

Amy Madigan – Weapons

Wunmi Mosaku – Sinners

Teyana Taylor – One Battle After Another

Best supporting actor

Benicio del Toro – One Battle After Another

Jacob Elordi – Frankenstein

Delroy Lindo – Sinners

Sean Penn – One Battle After Another

Stellan Skarsgård – Sentimental Value

Best director

Paul Thomas Anderson – One Battle After Another

Ryan Coogler – Sinners

Josh Safdie – Marty Supreme

Joachim Trier – Sentimental Value

Chloé Zhao – Hamnet

Best adapted screenplay

Bugonia

Frankenstein

Hamnet

One Battle After Another

Train Dreams

Best original screenplay

Blue Moon

It Was Just an Accident

Marty Supreme

Sentimental Value

Sinners

Best original song

Dear Me – Diane Warren: Relentless

Golden – KPop Demon Hunters

I Lied to You – Sinners

Sweet Dreams of Joy – Viva Verdi!

Train Dreams – Train Dreams

Best original score

Bugonia

Frankenstein

Hamnet

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Best international feature

It Was Just an Accident

Sentimental Value

Sirât

The Secret Agent

The Voice of Hind Rajab

Best animated feature

Arco

Elio

KPop Demon Hunters

Little Amélie or the Character of Rain

Zootopia 2

Best documentary feature

Come See Me in the Good Light

Cutting Through the Rocks

Mr. Nobody Against Putin

The Alabama Solution

The Perfect Neighbor

Best costume design

Avatar: Fire and Ash

Frankenstein

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

Sinners

Best make-up and hairstyling

Frankenstein

Kokuho

Sinners

The Smashing Machine

The Ugly Stepsister

Best production design

Frankenstein

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Best sound

Frankenstein

F1

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Sirât

Best film editing

F1

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

Sentimental Value

Sinners

Best cinematography

Frankenstein

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Train Dreams

Best visual effects

Avatar: Fire and Ash

F1

Jurassic World Rebirth

Sinners

The Lost Bus

Best live action short

A Friend of Dorothy

Butcher’s Stain

Jane Austin’s Period Drama

The Singers

Two People Exchanging Saliva

Best animated short

Butterfly

Forevergreen

Retirement Plan

The Girl Who Cried Pearls

The Three Sisters

Best documentary short

All the Empty Rooms

Armed Only with a Camera: The Life and Death of Brent Renaud

Children No More: Were and Are Gone

The Devil Is Busy

Perfectly a Strangeness

Best casting