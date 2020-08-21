New Video: Falz – One Trouser

Falz comes through with the visuals for the new single titled “One Trouser“, produced by Bizzouch and directed by Dammy Twitch.

Road rage is often a comical occurrence in Lagos – Africa’s most populated city. In “One Trouser”, Falz embodies Jimi – a seemingly wealthy, but aggressive character, involved in a traffic accident with a Danfo driver, in Bode Thomas – a popular street in Lagos.

The song details the hilarious situation, the conversations and thoughts of the parties involved, as well as observers at the fictional scene.

Watch the video below: