Songwriter, instrumentalist, singer and AlterPlate Music head Harrysong has dropped the visuals for “Konna” featuring Rudeboy from his long-awaited extended play “Right About Now“.

“Right About Now” houses collaborations with Sheye Banks, Rudeboy, Hiro, Davido, Stonebwoy, and Toofan, and is an extremely special one as it was borne out of hard work, freedom of expression, and the quest to deliver sweet music.

Watch the video below: