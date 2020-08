Harrysong has released his highly anticipated EP titled, “Right About Now.”

The new EP comes shortly after his previous single, “Audio Donation” which addressed the different audio donations from various organizations and personnel towards the fight against COVID-19 in Nigeria.

The extended playhouses 9 tracks including collaborations with Rudeboy, Davido, Sheye Banks, Hiro, Stonebwoy and Toofan.

Listen to the EP below: