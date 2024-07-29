Connect with us

News

Bola Ahmed Tinubu Signs New ₦70,000 Minimum Wage Bill Into Law

News Sweet Spot

D'Tigress Make History with First Olympic Win Against Australia in 2024 Paris Olympics

Events Movies & TV News Style

Hollywood Actor, Adewale Agbaje to Launch His New Fashion Line at Lux Afrique Polo Day This Weekend

Events News Promotions

Good Mama Detergent Thrills Nigerians with Open Market Fashion Show

BN TV Events News Style

14 Years On, Africa Fashion Week London Returns This October, See Details Here

Events News Promotions

Rack Centre Hosts Waste-to-Energy Summit: Exploring Sustainable Solutions for Lagos

News Style

Young Design Talents, Here's What You Need to Know About Lagos Fashion Week Green Access Application

Events News Promotions

Black Pelican Group Celebrates 20 Years of Providing Total Interior Solutions

Events News Scoop

Tobi Amusan Named Nigeria’s Flagbearer for 2024 Paris Summer Olympics Opening Ceremony

News

Kamala Harris Receives Joe Biden's Support for 2024 Presidential Nomination

News

Bola Ahmed Tinubu Signs New ₦70,000 Minimum Wage Bill Into Law

Avatar photo

Published

49 mins ago

 on

The president of Nigeria, Bola Ahmed Tinubu has officially signed the new minimum wage bill into law. This follows months of extensive discussions between the federal government, labour unions and the private sector. Earlier this month, the president approved a ₦70,000 minimum wage for Nigerian workers during a meeting with the leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC).

The signing took place today during the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting at the State House in Abuja, following the National Assembly’s passage of the ₦70,000 minimum wage bill.

The new minimum wage replaces the previous ₦30,000. In June, the labour unions went on strike, protesting a lack of agreement on a new minimum wage and a recent hike in electricity tariffs. Days later, the strike was suspended to allow for uninterrupted negotiations with the government.

Initially, labour unions demanded ₦494,000 as the minimum wage but later reduced their request to ₦250,000 after extensive negotiations. The federal government then proposed ₦62,000 before settling on the recently approved ₦70,000.

According to the president’s special adviser on information and strategy, Bayo Onanuga, the new minimum wage law includes a commitment to review the national minimum wage every three years.

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

Farida Yahya: Lessons from Leading the Mandela Washington Fellowship Alumni Association of Nigeria

Being Diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes Changed Debby Ojay’s Life. Read About it in This ‘Doing Life With…’

Udochi Mbalewe-Alabi: Girls in The Gambia Want the Right to Control Their Bodies

Abdulganiyy Ajayi: These 3 Hacks from Product Management Will Propel your Career

BN Book Excerpt: My Inspire Books by Olamidotun Votu-Obada
css.php