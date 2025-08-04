All Housemates Except Victory & Kayikunmi Are Up for Eviction This Week on BBNaija S10

Connect with us

Big Brother Naija S10 gets intense as Victory and Kayikunmi are the only housemates safe from eviction this week. #BNxBBNaija10
What’s Big Brother without eviction nominations?

This week on Big Brother Naija Season 10, all 27 housemates, every single one of them, have been nominated for possible eviction!

Here’s how it happened: Biggie gave the housemates a task to find red envelopes hidden around the house. The tension was high, the energy was chaotic, but one by one, each housemate opened their envelope only to find the words “Better luck next time.” Turns out, none of them found the real winning envelope. And that means they all face possible eviction this week.

But there’s one person who’s safe: Victory. As this week’s Head of House (HoH), Victory earned immunity and a powerful advantage which is the chance to save one housemate from eviction. He chose to save Kayikunmi, meaning he’s off the hook for now.

Big Brother also dropped another bombshell: it’s not just about how many housemates are left in the house, it’s about how well they’re playing the game. Every week, housemates must work for the prize. No slacking allowed at all.

So now that the nominations are in, the big question is—who are you voting for this week?

Scroll down to see all the housemates up for possible eviction.

