Mide Iwasokun is Serving Major Style Inspo in This Plaid Co-ord & Frilly Socks Combo!

If you have a matching plaid co-ord set, a pair of pointed-toe stiletto heels, and some white frilly ankle socks sitting in your wardrobe, Mide Iwasokun is about to give you every reason to pull them all out at once.

The 2025 Big Brother Naija star is serving some seriously chic Monday style inspiration, and we are utterly inspired and pleased, if we might add. She keeps the base of the look simple and considered, a matching brown plaid co-ord set consisting of an oversized long-sleeve button-down shirt and a pair of fitted mini shorts in the same fabric. The plaid is a classic brown and dark brown check that gives the whole thing a preppy, casual feel, and the shirt worn slightly open at the front adds a relaxed, unbothered quality that keeps it from feeling too put together.

Then comes the part that takes the look somewhere more interesting. She pairs the co-ord with deep red pointed-toe stiletto heels worn over white frilly ankle socks with a lace frill detail at the top. The socks-with-heels combination is very much a current trend, and she wears it with the kind of confidence that makes it look like the most natural decision in the world. A small red quilted chain-strap shoulder bag that matches the heels perfectly pulls the accessories into a tight, tonal story that contrasts beautifully against the brown plaid. Her hair falls long, sleek, and straight past her shoulders, and her makeup is full and well done with defined brows, a subtle smoky eye, and a nude lip that keeps the focus on the outfit.

As for where to wear this, the options are broader than you might expect. If you work in a creative, fashion, media, or entertainment environment, this works as a Monday outfit without any adjustments. For a legal office or a banking environment, perhaps not, but for brunch with friends, a casual lunch date, or a relaxed hangout where you want to look put together without overdoing it, this is exactly right.