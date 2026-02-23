Connect with us

Meet Simi Awujo: Manchester United's 22-Year-Old Nigerian-Heritage Midfielder

Meet Simi Awujo, Manchester United’s 22-year-old Nigerian-heritage midfielder. From her tech degrees to her recent FA Cup goal against Chelsea, the Atlanta-born star is the ultimate definition of ‘Naija to the World’ excellence on the pitch.
Photo Credit: Simi Awujo/Instagram

Did you see the girl in braids wearing the number 13 jersey yesterday? Because if you blinked, you missed something worth rewinding for.

Simi Awujo came off the bench during Manchester United’s Women’s FA Cup fifth round clash against Chelsea at Kingsmeadow, and within three minutes of stepping onto that pitch, she had pulled her side level. Sam Kerr had just given Chelsea the lead in the 78th minute and the game felt like it was settling into a result. Then Awujo arrived, found herself in the right place during a scramble from a free kick, and fired the ball home. Just like that, the game was alive again.

Now, who is she? Full name Simisola Feyishayo Awujo, born on 23rd September 2003 in Atlanta, Georgia, to two Nigerian parents, both born in Nigeria. She grew up in Canada and chose to represent Canada internationally through her mother’s citizenship. She has already played at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup and the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, all before her 23rd birthday.

Simi Awujo #13 of Canada Women’s National Team in a red kit. The Manchester United midfielder of Nigerian heritage is shown on the pitch in orange cleats.

She joined Manchester United Women in August 2024 on a contract running through to the end of the 2026/27 season, and yesterday’s goal was her second for the club.

Manchester United ultimately lost 2-1 after Naomi Girma scored in extra time, but the goal and the moment were entirely hers. After the final whistle she posted: “Fought until the very end, we go again. Thank you to the traveling fans ❤️ Jeremiah 29:11.”

 

A post shared by Simi Awujo (@simiawujo)

