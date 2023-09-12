Adekunle Gold dazzles in Manchester United x Adidas LFSTLR Collection



Afrobeats’ inspired appearances in major football events continued with the recent unveiling of Nigerian music star Adekunle Gold as a model for Manchester United’s largest fashion line with Adidas, the LFSTLR collection.

The singer, whose love for the English football giants is well documented, looked every bit like an international model in the clean and crisp outfit.

According to Adidas, “LFSTLR blurs the lines between football performance and streetwear culture. The lifestyle collection includes an adaptation of this season’s Manchester United Third Jersey, retaining the overall design blueprint but with a focus on wearability, comfort, and style.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manchester United (@manchesterunited)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tio Tequila (@adekunlegold)

Photo Credit: @adekunlegold