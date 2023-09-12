Connect with us

Olamide, CKay, Blaqbonez, Iyanya and Other Celebrities Pay Tribute To Mohbad After His Passing

Published

33 mins ago

 on


The Nigerian music industry has today been thrown into a state of shock and mourning after the news of the passing of one of its brilliant musicians, Mohbad.

The talented 27-year-old singer, known for his unique baritone and beautiful songs like “Ask About Me”, “Pariwo”, and “Peace”, passed away, leaving fans and fellow celebrities in shock and grief.

While the circumstances of Mohbad’s passing remain undisclosed, his legacy as a gifted artist remains intact, and his beautiful baritone will continue to be remembered by Nigerian music lovers and his fans.

An outpouring of grief and tributes flooded social media. Nigerian celebrities, fellow musicians, and fans have taken to their various platforms to express their condolences.

See the tributes below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Woli Arole (@officialarole)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by omawumi (@omawonder)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Abiodun Majemite Ekele (@oritsefemi)

