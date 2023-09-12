Olamide, CKay, Blaqbonez, Iyanya and Other Celebrities Pay Tribute To Mohbad After His Passing



The Nigerian music industry has today been thrown into a state of shock and mourning after the news of the passing of one of its brilliant musicians, Mohbad.

The talented 27-year-old singer, known for his unique baritone and beautiful songs like “Ask About Me”, “Pariwo”, and “Peace”, passed away, leaving fans and fellow celebrities in shock and grief.

While the circumstances of Mohbad’s passing remain undisclosed, his legacy as a gifted artist remains intact, and his beautiful baritone will continue to be remembered by Nigerian music lovers and his fans.

An outpouring of grief and tributes flooded social media. Nigerian celebrities, fellow musicians, and fans have taken to their various platforms to express their condolences.

See the tributes below:

Damn ! Mohbad 💔 — Olamidé (@Olamide) September 12, 2023

For the age of 27, his voice was too rich and mature. So depressing!

Rest in Peace, Mohbad!🙏🏾❤️🙏🏾 — Frank Edoho (@frankedoho) September 12, 2023

can’t believe I’m seeing RIP next to this brother’s name. still got so much to do on this earth, a light that just started to shine. sigh. 💔 — MINZU (@MinzNSE) September 12, 2023

Rest in Peace , Mohbad. Peace to the fallen. 🕊💔 pic.twitter.com/veM2kBB49v — Joey Akan (@JoeyAkan) September 12, 2023

This can’t be true 💔 I was so happy with his growth seeing him with Olamide. Mohbad 😪💔💔💔💔💔💔 pic.twitter.com/gtLXakorit — TENIOLA (@Teniola__YBNL) September 12, 2023

Mohbad I still see you for mainland concert na! We talk na!!! We suppose run one na! I still get the video na! Abi I don dey mad??? MOHBAD!!!!??? pic.twitter.com/NddqT97Rp5 — ZAMORRA 🐈‍⬛ (@Zamosings) September 12, 2023

Last time I saw Mohbad, we were in an apartment, a recording camp working on song selection for his last EP. Man gave me a weird sweet red wine, and we had a little good-natured argument over the final songs to make the project and the length of the EP. Rest in peace man. 💔 — Joey Akan (@JoeyAkan) September 12, 2023

RIP Mohbad, may you find peace 🕊️🤍 — Emeka The Stallion 🐎 (@BlaqBonez) September 12, 2023

I hope Mohbad finds peace. I really do. — VEE. (@veeiye) September 12, 2023

no one should have to go through this…rip mohbad 🤍🕊️ — 𝙗𝙛 💋 (@ckay_yo) September 12, 2023

MohBad!!! Life is just too short!!💔 — TACHA.ETH🔱🇳🇬🇬🇭 (@Symply_Tacha) September 12, 2023

Wetin be this one like this

Been through many things

Many, many gists

Though I still find my peace

Imole!!!!!!!! — Bizzleosikoya.eth (@bizzleosikoya) September 12, 2023

RIP Mohbad 🕊️your Journey on Earth will never be forgotten. May God received you in His Holy Hands 🙏🏿🕊️ — its iyanyaaaaaa💥 (@Iyanya) September 12, 2023

People that know me knows Mohbad – Feel Good has been my ring tone for over 2 years. I love the instrument and it’s one of the best instruments I’ve heard. News of his death is heartbreaking 💔 Rest In Power ✊ pic.twitter.com/8YGFiYPViG — Lawrence I. Okoro ( Sir Law ) (@LawrenceOkoroPG) September 12, 2023

