Check Out Our Editors’ Favourite Guest Looks From Kunle & Tiwi Remi’s Traditional Wedding Ceremony

Published

39 mins ago

 on

Kunle Remi, one of Nollywood’s most eligible bachelors, best known for his role as Saro in Kunle Afolayan‘s Blockbuster Anikulapo, celebrated his marriage to cultured, charismatic, elegant and cheerful Boluwatiwi in a sensational 3-day ceremony at Ibadan, Oyo State, Nigeria this weekend.

The event was star-studded and graced by dignitaries from various parts of the world. Kunle & Tiwi’s guests showcased beautiful African fashion at the traditional wedding ceremony featuring indigenous fabrics like the aso-oke presented with contemporary creativity inspired by the dress code Yoruba Opulence.

 

Ankara was not left behind with the likes of multi-hyphenate reality TV star & actress Bisola Aiyeola sporting Afromordenist celebratory wear featuring delicate laces and an asymmetrical neckline. From Bimbo Ademoye (Groomswoman) in Agbada to Sharon Ooja and Beverly Osu in sultry snatched pieces, keep scrolling to explore some of our editors’ favourite looks from the event:

 

Take a look at the Groom with his men below:

 

