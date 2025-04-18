This Video of Priscilla Ojo and Juma Jux Saying ‘I Love You’ in Swahili & Yoruba is the Cutest Thing You’ll See Today

How do you say I love you to your partner in Swahili? “Nakupenda, of course. And in Yoruba? Mo ní ìfẹ́ rẹ̀ gan. Isn’t that just so sweet?

At the grand wedding of Priscilla Ojo and Juma Jux, where East Africa met West Africa in the most beautiful way, we asked the couple to share how they express their love in their native languages.

Priscilla said, “Nakupenda, Juma,” while Juma responded with “Mo ní ìfẹ́ rẹ̀ gan, Priscilla.”

Lovely and cute, right? Love really knows no language barrier.

Watch below