Asisat Oshoala Clinches Record 6th CAF POTY Award as Chiamaka Nnadozie Wins Goalie of the Year

Super Falcons and FC Barcelona Femeni striker Asisat Oshoala has won the CAF Women’s Player of the Year title for a record-extending sixth time.

The former Rivers Angels player beat South Africa’s Thembi Klagtlana and Zambia’s Barbara Banda to the award.

In September 2023, Asisat Oshoala earned her second Ballon d’Or nomination in two years. She was the first African woman to be nominated in the female category in 2022.

Asisat Oshoala was the top scorer in the Spanish Primera Division, scoring 21 league goals. She won the Primera Division title, the Supercopa de Espana Femenina, and the Champions League. The former Arsenal striker was instrumental as the Super Falcons gracefully bowed out in the Round of 16 at the Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

In her acceptance speech, she said, “This night, I would love to use this opportunity to thank everyone who has been part of my journey from grassroots football to the national level to the club side. Because without you, my coaches, and my teammates, there will be no me.

Football is a team sport; it’s a team game, and I urge all the federations in Africa to please come together; let’s work together and build our continent. Let’s make it the best in the world.

It is very possible; it happened in the last men’s World Cup; we saw what happened, and we shocked the world. In the last World Cup, all the national teams that represented Africa in Australia made history. And I believe that before the next World Cup, we can get better, we can do better, and we can win it for sure. Because at the end of the day, if we don’t support ourselves, nobody will come to Africa; nobody will come to this continent to support us.

We have to work together as a team because football is a team sport. Let’s start at home and go to the world and conquer it.”

In the awards presented earlier in the event, the Super Falcons and Paris FC goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie picked up the 2023 CAF women’s goalkeeper award, while the Super Falcons won the Women’s National Team of the Year.

She beat Morocco’s Khadija El-Rmichi and South Africa’s Andile Olaminii to the coveted award.

Chiamaka said, “I just want to use this great opportunity to say a very great thank you to the organisers and also for remembering the female goalkeeper this year.

I also want to say a very big thank you to the Nigerian football president for everything he has done in the Nigerian league and female football. I am a product of Nigerian female football.

Also, thank you to my club, Paris FC, for all the encouragement, and thanks to everyone who voted for me and who nominated me.

And to all the young girls who grew up in Africa, dreaming of becoming footballers one day—believe me, dreams do come true.

My dad never wanted me to play, but I am sure he is going to see this tonight, and he is going to be happy. Keep dreaming; keep working hard. Thank you”

2023 Caf awards full list of winners:

Player of the Year (Men): Victor Osimhen (Napoli & Nigeria)

Player of the Year (Women): Asisat Oshoala (Barcelona & Nigeria)

Coach of the Year (Men): Walid Regragui (Morocco)

Coach of the Year (Women): Desiree Ellis (South Africa)

National Team of the Year (Men): Morocco

National Team of the Year (Women): Nigeria

Goalkeeper of the Year (Men): Yassine Bounou (Al Hilal & Morocco)

Goalkeeper of the Year (Women): Chiamaka Nnadozie (Paris FC & Nigeria)

Young Player of the Year (Women): Nesryne El Chad (Lille & Morocco)

Young Player of the Year (Men): Lamine Camara (Metz & Senegal)

Club of the Year (Women): Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa)

Club of the Year (Men): Al Ahly (Egypt)

Interclub Player of the Year (Women): Fatima Tagnaout (AS FAR & Morocco)

Interclub Player of the Year (Men): Percy Tau (Al Ahly & South Africa)