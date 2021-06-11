SystemSpecs rewards Nigerian Children’s Ingenuity & Patriotism via Essay Competition

Foremost African technology firm, SystemSpecs recently presented prizes to the winners of its 2021 Children’s Day Essay Competition, themed “Building a more Secure Nigeria using Technology”.

Now in its second year, the SystemSpecs Children’s Day Essay Competition is organized in furtherance of the technology firm’s commitment to the development of indigenous IT capacity for national prosperity. In this year’s competition, students wrote about how the country can overcome its present security challenges through technology.

Over 2000 entries were received from students between ages 9 and 16 from secondary schools in all the states of the country, including Borno State, the epicentre of Boko Haram’s deadly insurgency.

12-year-old Mbalu Chetachi Best of Lagooz College, Iyana Ipaja, Lagos emerged winner in the junior category, while 15-year-old Uchenna Rita Ohiaeri of Queensland Academy, Okota, Lagos emerged winner in the senior category.

Besides the prizes presented to the winners, SystemSpecs donated 15 laptops to the winning school in the senior category, and 10 laptops to the winning school in the junior category.

