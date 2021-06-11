Connect with us

Career

SystemSpecs rewards Nigerian Children's Ingenuity & Patriotism via Essay Competition

Published

21 mins ago

 on

Foremost African technology firm, SystemSpecs recently presented prizes to the winners of its 2021 Children’s Day Essay Competition, themed “Building a more Secure Nigeria using Technology”.

Now in its second year, the SystemSpecs Children’s Day Essay Competition is organized in furtherance of the technology firm’s commitment to the development of indigenous IT capacity for national prosperity. In this year’s competition, students wrote about how the country can overcome its present security challenges through technology.

Over 2000 entries were received from students between ages 9 and 16 from secondary schools in all the states of the country, including Borno State, the epicentre of Boko Haram’s deadly insurgency.

12-year-old Mbalu Chetachi Best of Lagooz College, Iyana Ipaja, Lagos emerged winner in the junior category, while 15-year-old Uchenna Rita Ohiaeri of Queensland Academy, Okota, Lagos emerged winner in the senior category.

Besides the prizes presented to the winners, SystemSpecs donated 15 laptops to the winning school in the senior category, and 10 laptops to the winning school in the junior category.

Mbalu Chetachi Best of Lagooz Secondary School, Lagos (1st Prize Winner, Junior Category), Uchenna Rita Ohiaeri of Queensland Academy, Lagos (1st Prize Winner, Senior Category)

Sandra Eghagharemo (SystemSpecs CSR Lead); Mbalu Chetachi Best; Uchenna Rita Ohiaeri; Deremi Atanda (Executive Director, SystemSpecs); and, Jumoke Lawoyin (competition judge)

Winners, Judges, Parents, Teachers, and Company Representatives at the event

Deremi Atanda presenting the Champion’s Shirt to Mbalu Chetachi Best of Lagooz Secondary School

Badru Oyindamola of Lagooz College (English tutor), Mbalu Chetachi Best of Lagooz College (1st Prize Winner, Junior Category); Mrs Ohiaeri (1st Prize Winner Senior Category – Uchenna Rita Ohiaeri’s Mother); Deremi Atanda (Executive Director, SystemSpecs); Justin Chukwuemeka Nwachukwu of Babington Macaulay Junior Seminary, Ikorodu (2nd Prize winner junior Category); and Dr. Okoawo (2nd Prize winner senior Category -Wilfred Okoawo’s Father)

L-R: Jide Ayegbusi of Edusko Africa (Competition Judge), Justin Chukwuemeka Nwachukwu of Babington Macaulay Junior Seminary, Ikorodu (2nd Prize winner junior Category), and Deremi Atanda (Executive Director, SystemSpecs)

12-year-old Mbalu Chetachi Best of Lagooz Secondary School, Lagos – 1st Prize Winner, Junior Category

