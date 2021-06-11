Del-York International & Huffine Global enter joint Partnership for Africa

Connect with us

Huffine Global Solutions (HGS) CEO, Edwin Huffine, is pleased to announce that HGS has entered into a collaborative partnership with Del-York International. The formal agreement took effect on May 12, 2021, to conceptualise and execute projects in Nigeria and across Africa, building on the strength of both companies in fostering excellence and promoting sustainable and environmentally-friendly development.

The US conglomerate employs the most modern technologies to transform the natural resources of nations into sustainable health and prosperity for their people, and supports US-based businesses that wish to increase the scope of their activities and international sales. HGS is a group of cultural interpreters and pioneers that have developed an array of different strategies and methods that are tailored to the exact needs of each project, so far yielding success in 21 nations on 6 different continents.

Del-York Group is a global syndicate providing world-class innovation in technology, mass communication, education, and sustainable energy while also facilitating market entry for companies and institutions around the world interested in doing business in Africa.

HGS and Del-York are currently working together to identify opportunities in the infrastructure, energy, and agricultural sectors and beyond that will benefit the people of Africa. HGS CEO Ed Huffine said;

“HGS is looking forward to partnering on projects with Del-York that strengthen the growing commercial and trade relations between the United States and Africa”

Del-York CEO, Linus Idahosa added,

“We are excited about the possibilities that this partnership brings to the vast majority on the African continent, and our partners with whom we share this common vision of sustainable prosperity. We believe that this collaboration will, in no small measure, accelerate the development of project opportunities across key sectors that are critical to Nigeria and Africa’s development.”

