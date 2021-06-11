Upgrading Education around Nigeria – Here’s How Prince Ebeano Supermarket revamped a School in Delta State

Connect with us

Published

4 hours ago

 on

With a population of over 200 million and reportedly over 10 million out-of-school children – one of the highest in the world, it is evident that Nigeria’s educational system needs urgent intervention.

However, this isn’t a job that the government can do alone. Private sector participation is necessary if the system will receive the attention it needs. Thankfully, several businesses and private organisations are rising to the occasion with innovative corporate social responsibility initiatives that directly impact the educational sector. One of them is Prince Ebeano Supermarket, a retail store with six outlets located across Lagos and Abuja with others in the pipeline.

This one-stop retail outlet Prince Ebeano Supermarket took on the incredible feat of renovating and revamping a secondary school named St. Columba’s Grammar School in the city of Agbor, Delta State. The state-of-the-art learning facility comprises eight blocks of classrooms, fully-equipped physics, chemistry and biology labs, a solar-powered ICT centre, staff rooms and a skill acquisition centre.

This CSR project by the brand was commissioned in a ceremony held on the 7th of June 2021.

Amongst the prominent dignitaries present at the event were Representative from Prince Ebeano Supermarket, Chidi Kossi; Executive Chairman, Ika South L.GA/Representative of the Delta state Governor, Hon. Evangelist Sunday Tataobuzogwu; Chairman Education Commission Catholic Diocese of Issele-Uku, Very Reverend Father Dr. Anthony Banye; President, Old Boys Association, Barrister Gbenoba S.O.A; First senior prefect, St. Columba’s Grammar School, Barth Ibegbulem and newly-elected Principal, St. Columba’s Grammar School, Reverend Father Joseph Ugboh.

This isn’t the first time Prince Ebeano Supermarket will be supporting various communities with social impact solutions. They have consistently demonstrated their dedication to impacting lives and communities by going as far as designing, building and donating 21st century educational structures with relevant laboratories to schools such as the Uweifo Primary School in 2019 and the Agwa Ewuru Secondary School in 2012, both in Delta state. They have also spearheaded road projects across Lagos and Abuja, as well as a hospital in Lagos, with a cancer centre project in the pipeline.

Living up to its mantra of “Customer is always king“, Prince Ebeano Supermarket continues to support its customers and other Nigerians with unbeatable prices and proactive humanitarian responses to social issues.

