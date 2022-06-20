Connect with us

Events Promotions

Meet the Winners of the 30th Anniversary, SystemSpecs 2022 Children's Day Essay Competition + ICT Equipment for Winning Schools

Events

Nigerian Breweries renews Flavour, Yul Edochie & Phyno’s Brand Ambassadorial Deal for Life Continental Lager

Events

Don't miss out on Premium Fun as Johnnie Walker Paints Ibadan a Different Kind of Red at the Walker's District | Register Here

Events

Here is how Gordon’s celebrated this Year’s World Gin Day

Events

Lagos Leather Fair celebrates Democracy Day with Made-in-Nigerian Selection with 2000 Key Stakeholder

Events

#BNRSVP Events this Weekend

Events

Gruppo Corazonne invites You to GTV Accessories and OPPOLIA Kitchens Launch in Lagos | 16th-30th June

Events Promotions

Catch the Major Highlights from the 'Ladies At The Table Empowerment Series' by Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers

Events

To Support Health and Fitness, Amstel Malta Ultra partners with The Mix Africa to Launch Flagship PUMA Store in Abuja

Events Scoop

Kie Kie, Tunde Onakoya & Enioluwa Adeoluwa emerge Winners at Trendupp Awards 2022 | See the Full List

Events

Meet the Winners of the 30th Anniversary, SystemSpecs 2022 Children’s Day Essay Competition + ICT Equipment for Winning Schools

Published

1 hour ago

 on

On the 10th of June 2022, one of Africa’s financial and human capital technology solutions giant, SystemSpecs presented prizes to the winners of its third Children’s Day Essay Competition (CDEC) in a grand ceremony even as it celebrates its 3 decades as a pioneering tech firm in Nigeria.

Chinedu Amakhie, Executive Director, Russell-Smith (Left); John Obaro, Group Managing Director, SystemSpecs (Right) with the top three students in the junior category

In the 30th anniversary and third edition of the annual competition, Nigerian children aged 9 to 16 shared relevant technology-led ideas with the potential of transforming the nation’s educational system.

Oluwaseun Samuel Temitayo-Ojo of Igbobi College, Yaba, Lagos, winner, junior category

Leading about 2,000 other entrants from 795 schools across all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, 11-year-old Oluwaseun Samuel Temitayo-Ojo of Igbobi College, Yaba, Lagos emerged the winner in the junior category while 15-year-old Ekemini Keziah Effiong-Robert of the African Church Model College, Agege, Lagos, emerged winner in the senior category.

Ekemini Keziah Effiong-Robert of the African Church Model College, Agege, Lagos, winner, senior category

This year, the first-place winner of the competition in each category respectively received a high capacity laptop, a top-notch headphones, a free 3-month coding course at uLesson Coding School, monthly 10-gigabyte internet data for one year, branded travel suitcase, a unique keepsake hoodie, a thermal flask, and school bag.

L-R: 1st runner up, junior category, Somadina Edeh of Independence Layout Nursery and Primary School, Enugu; winner, junior category, Oluwaseun Samuel Temitayo-Ojo of Igbobi College, Yaba, Lagos; and 2nd runner up, junior category, Emmanuel Nkanu Nkanu of St Anne High School, Calabar, Cross Rivers state

John Obaro, Group Managing Director, SystemSpecs, flanked by Ekemini Keziah Effiong-Robert (Left) and Oluwaseun Samuel Temitayo-Ojo (Right)

L-R: Prof Lere Baale, Chief Executive, Netherlands Business School, Nigeria; Ekemini Keziah Effiong-Robert; John Obaro of SystemSpecs; Oluwaseun Samuel Temitayo-Ojo; and Chinedu Amakhie

Deremi Atanda, Managing Director of Remita Payment Services, a SystemSpecs subsidiary

Demola Igbalajobi, Managing Director of SystemSpecs Technology, another SystemSpecs subsidiary

Line-up of special guests and SystemSpecs principal officers: L-R: Deremi Atanda, John Obaro, Chinedu Amakhie, Prof Lere Baale, and Demola Igbalajobi

Oluwasegun Adesanya, Head of Shared Services, SystemSpecs

A cross section of judges in the competition

L-R: Shade Oluyinka Erinle, Principal of The African Church Model College, Ifako Alege, Lagos, winning school, senior category; Ekemini Keziah Effiong-Robert; John Obaro; and Chinedu Amakhie

Event anchor, Captain Smart of Inspiration 92.3 FM, Lagos

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa


Star Features

Aluka Igbokwe: For My Father, Whom I Love

BNS Exclusive: Get the Scoop on Kefilwe Mabote’s Cameo in Season 2 of The Smart Money Woman Series

Oluwadunsin Deinde-Sanya: This Gbas-Gbos Life is Not For Me

BN Book Review: Truth Is a Flightless Bird by Akbar Hussain | Review by The BookLady NG

Ask Sade About Trusts: What is the Right Age to Write a Will?
css.php