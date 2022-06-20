Meet the Winners of the 30th Anniversary, SystemSpecs 2022 Children’s Day Essay Competition + ICT Equipment for Winning Schools

On the 10th of June 2022, one of Africa’s financial and human capital technology solutions giant, SystemSpecs presented prizes to the winners of its third Children’s Day Essay Competition (CDEC) in a grand ceremony even as it celebrates its 3 decades as a pioneering tech firm in Nigeria.
Chinedu Amakhie, Executive Director, Russell-Smith (Left); John Obaro, Group Managing Director, SystemSpecs (Right) with the top three students in the junior category
In the 30th anniversary and third edition of the annual competition, Nigerian children aged 9 to 16 shared relevant technology-led ideas with the potential of transforming the nation’s educational system.
Oluwaseun Samuel Temitayo-Ojo of Igbobi College, Yaba, Lagos, winner, junior category
Leading about 2,000 other entrants from 795 schools across all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, 11-year-old Oluwaseun Samuel Temitayo-Ojo of Igbobi College, Yaba, Lagos emerged the winner in the junior category while 15-year-old Ekemini Keziah Effiong-Robert of the African Church Model College, Agege, Lagos, emerged winner in the senior category.
Ekemini Keziah Effiong-Robert of the African Church Model College, Agege, Lagos, winner, senior category
This year, the first-place winner of the competition in each category respectively received a high capacity laptop, a top-notch headphones, a free 3-month coding course at uLesson Coding School, monthly 10-gigabyte internet data for one year, branded travel suitcase, a unique keepsake hoodie, a thermal flask, and school bag.
L-R: 1st runner up, junior category, Somadina Edeh of Independence Layout Nursery and Primary School, Enugu; winner, junior category, Oluwaseun Samuel Temitayo-Ojo of Igbobi College, Yaba, Lagos; and 2nd runner up, junior category, Emmanuel Nkanu Nkanu of St Anne High School, Calabar, Cross Rivers state
John Obaro, Group Managing Director, SystemSpecs, flanked by Ekemini Keziah Effiong-Robert (Left) and Oluwaseun Samuel Temitayo-Ojo (Right)
L-R: Prof Lere Baale, Chief Executive, Netherlands Business School, Nigeria; Ekemini Keziah Effiong-Robert; John Obaro of SystemSpecs; Oluwaseun Samuel Temitayo-Ojo; and Chinedu Amakhie
Deremi Atanda, Managing Director of Remita Payment Services, a SystemSpecs subsidiary
Demola Igbalajobi, Managing Director of SystemSpecs Technology, another SystemSpecs subsidiary
Line-up of special guests and SystemSpecs principal officers: L-R: Deremi Atanda, John Obaro, Chinedu Amakhie, Prof Lere Baale, and Demola Igbalajobi
Oluwasegun Adesanya, Head of Shared Services, SystemSpecs
A cross section of judges in the competition
L-R: Shade Oluyinka Erinle, Principal of The African Church Model College, Ifako Alege, Lagos, winning school, senior category; Ekemini Keziah Effiong-Robert; John Obaro; and Chinedu Amakhie
Event anchor, Captain Smart of Inspiration 92.3 FM, Lagos
Sponsored Content