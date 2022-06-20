Meet the Winners of the 30th Anniversary, SystemSpecs 2022 Children’s Day Essay Competition + ICT Equipment for Winning Schools

On the 10th of June 2022, one of Africa’s financial and human capital technology solutions giant, SystemSpecs presented prizes to the winners of its third Children’s Day Essay Competition (CDEC) in a grand ceremony even as it celebrates its 3 decades as a pioneering tech firm in Nigeria.

In the 30th anniversary and third edition of the annual competition, Nigerian children aged 9 to 16 shared relevant technology-led ideas with the potential of transforming the nation’s educational system.

Leading about 2,000 other entrants from 795 schools across all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, 11-year-old Oluwaseun Samuel Temitayo-Ojo of Igbobi College, Yaba, Lagos emerged the winner in the junior category while 15-year-old Ekemini Keziah Effiong-Robert of the African Church Model College, Agege, Lagos, emerged winner in the senior category.

This year, the first-place winner of the competition in each category respectively received a high capacity laptop, a top-notch headphones, a free 3-month coding course at uLesson Coding School, monthly 10-gigabyte internet data for one year, branded travel suitcase, a unique keepsake hoodie, a thermal flask, and school bag.

