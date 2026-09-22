Nigeria Digital PR Summit 2026: Opens Registration, Set To Examine The Rise Of Digital Influence, Culture And Creators

Registration has opened for the 11th edition of the Nigeria Digital PR Summit 2026 (NDPRS), themed “The Rise of Digital Influence: Culture, Creators and the New PR Playbook.” The flagship digital communication conference will take place on 15 and 16 October 2026 at The Zone, Gbagada Expressway, Lagos.



Attendance is free, but preregistration is required. Click here to Register.



The 11th edition is endorsed by the Office of the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Digital Engagement, Strategy and New Media, and is expected to feature distinguished speakers addressing digital transformation, creativity and culture, and influence engineering in a digitally connected ecosystem. The Summit will convene communication and marketing professionals, business leaders, policymakers, technology innovators, creators, entrepreneurs, academics and media practitioners.



The opening ceremony will feature the launch of the fifth edition of the Digital PR Digest, the Summit’s flagship thought-leadership publication.



The Summit will examine how culture and creators now shape public conversation, and what that shift demands of PR practice. As audiences increasingly place their trust in creators alongside, and sometimes ahead of, traditional media, practitioners need a genuinely new playbook, not an update to the old one. Sessions will explore how brands and institutions build real influence within Nigeria’s creator economy, the shifting architecture of cultural relevance, and practical frameworks for collaborating with and measuring the impact of creator-led communication.



The Summit will culminate in the Third Nigeria Digital PR Awards Gala, themed “Art of Influence,” which will feature the official unveiling and conferment of the Digital Communications Ambassadors, Class of 2026 (DICA 2026), recognising fifty exemplary players driving online influence, thought leadership and professional excellence across agency, corporate, entrepreneurial and creator sectors.



This hybrid edition serves as a training platform for young and mid-level communication professionals, particularly millennials, Gen Z and forward-thinking Gen X, alongside technology companies specialising in internet services, social media and digital innovation.



The Summit is a professional industry initiative established by Segun McMedal, Founder of the Nigeria Digital PR Summit and Lead Partner at Upticomm Marketing Company Limited. Since 2016, NDPRS has positioned itself as one of Africa’s foremost platforms for equipping professionals with practical digital PR strategy, continuing to address the impact of AI and other disruptive technologies on public relations and communication.



Contact +234 818 200 1459, or email for participation and sponsorship enquiries or visit @nigeriadigitalprsummit

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