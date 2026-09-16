A Star-Studded Lineup: PodFest Naija Unveils Obafemi Hamzat as Keynote Speaker, Featuring Funke Akindele, Aproko Doctor & More

PodFest Naija is excited to announce that the Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Obafemi Hamzat, will deliver the keynote address at PodFest Naija, A Festival of Stories, speaking directly to the young creators, podcasters, and storytellers driving Nigeria’s fast-growing creative economy. The festival will be held on September 25, 2026, at Harbour Point, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The Deputy Governor’s address will focus on Creativity, Technology, Culture, and the Future of the people of Lagos. Lagos, being the commercial and cultural capital of Nigeria, his attendance demonstrates his commitment to supporting the storytellers, podcasters, and content creators shaping this economy.

He joins an electric lineup of storytellers, creators, and brands, including box office queen Funke Akindele, Aproko Doctor, Rufai Oseni, Rolake Akinkugbe-Filani, Babajide Ogunsanwo, Duke of Shomolu, Audu Maikori, Tosin Olaseinde, Fisayo Soyombo, Grace Ofure, Masoyinbo, Salem King, Dr. Foy, Toolz, William Benson, among many others, at a festival built to celebrate the power of stories and their influence on culture, business, and society.

PodFest Naija was created as a convergence point for Nigeria’s storytelling ecosystem, a platform to celebrate creativity, foster collaboration, showcase innovation, and provide a space for learning among storytellers. Building on a breakout debut edition, this year’s festival returns with a deeper lineup of storytellers, more live podcasts, masterclasses, talent discovery, an experiential arena, and the government now standing alongside the brands backing it.

“Lagos creates culture that Nigeria and Africa export to the world: music, film, fashion, comedy, art, and increasingly, storytelling itself are economic assets; so having the Deputy Governor speak directly to our storytellers is a turning point for this festival,” said Tosin Adefeko, Curator of PodFest Naija and Chief Executive Officer of AT3 Resources – The Muvmnt Agency. “This is government affirming that this is an environment where creators can build sustainable businesses. This changes what this festival means for every young person walking into Harbour Point on September 25.”

PodFest Naija 2026 is proudly backed by Eventful, Dashboard, The Place, Yolly, MTN, DNIL, Afrinvest, Page International Finance Company, Lebara, and Sahara Foundation, alongside FMCG partners UAC, Coca-Cola, Crown Flour Pasta, Beloxxi, Fan Milk, and Eve Essentials.

The festival’s media and creative partners include Optimum Exposures, Next Phase Vision Limited, Nimbus Media, Bella Naija, OSG Media, The Cable, Nairametrics, MediaRoomHub, Live with Lynda, Newscentral, City FM, Citizen FM 97.1, VOP 90.3FM, Radio Jusmen, Glazia Magazine, GAH Media, Naijapreneur, and Nevon.

PodFest Naija 2026 returns to Harbour Point on September 25 as further proof that Nigeria’s storytelling ecosystem has finally found its home.

BellaNaija is a Media Partner for PodFest Naija 2026