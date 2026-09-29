Padre Azul Officially Launches in Nigeria with an Immersive Consumer Celebration in Lagos

Premium Mexican tequila brand Padre Azul officially made its Nigerian debut with an exclusive consumer launch event held on Saturday, September 26, 2026, at Nomaada, Lagos.



The evening brought together an exciting mix of celebrities, leading lifestyle, food and drink creators, entrepreneurs and tequila enthusiasts for a night of cocktails, music, entertainment and celebration.



The event opened with remarks from David Leonardo, Global Marketing Director of Padre Azul, who welcomed guests and spoke about the brand’s journey, craftsmanship and its arrival in the Nigerian market.

Guests were also treated to an engaging cocktail presentation by David Rios, Padre Azul’s Tequila Brand Ambassador and Global Bartending Champion, who showcased the versatility of Padre Azul through a selection of expertly crafted cocktails. Throughout the evening, guests had the opportunity to enjoy cocktails made with the premium tequila while experiencing the brand’s signature approach to tequila culture.



Also speaking at the event was Emmanuel Ogu, Managing Director of Enstore Nigeria, who shared remarks on Padre Azul’s entry into the Nigerian market and the brand’s presence within Nigeria’s growing premium spirits and lifestyle space.

The celebration continued with live music performances that kept guests entertained throughout the night, while spectacular fire displays added an extra layer of excitement to the evening.



From the carefully crafted cocktails and lively performances to the vibrant crowd and energetic atmosphere, the launch delivered a memorable introduction to Padre Azul for its Nigerian audience. Known for its distinctive handcrafted bottle, premium tequila and strong connection to Mexican craftsmanship, Padre Azul was launched in 2016 and quickly gained international recognition, receiving several awards within its first year. The brand is particularly recognised for its unique bottle design, featuring handcrafted leather details and its signature skull.

With its official launch in Nigeria, Padre Azul is set to introduce its premium tequila experience to a new audience, bringing its distinctive blend of craftsmanship, culture and celebration to the Nigerian market.



The evening ended on a high note, with guests celebrating late into the night and raising a glass to

the official arrival of Padre Azul in Nigeria.





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