Connect with us

Events

Padre Azul Officially Launches in Nigeria with an Immersive Consumer Celebration in Lagos

Events Scoop

BellaNaija Turns 20! Here’s What to Expect at the BN20 Gala

Business & Finance Events News Promotions

Remita Launches New Super Mobile App To Bring More Of Everyday Finance Into One Place

Events

PodFest Naija 2026 Unites Creators and Brands for Nigeria’s Biggest Storytelling Festival

Events TRAVEL

"The Girls' Trip Finally Left the Group Chat": BellaNaija's Ink & Dorcas Are Heading to Milan for Brutal Fruit's "The Pink Table - Milan Edition

Events Movies Promotions

Dhofar International Film Festival: Oman Honours AFRIFF Founder Chioma Ude

Events Promotions

A New Chapter Begins: VP Shettima Commissions Kwara Garment Factory Under Private Sector Management

Events Promotions

Nigeria Digital PR Summit 2026: Opens Registration, Set To Examine The Rise Of Digital Influence, Culture And Creators

Events News

From a Painful Prediction to a Place of Possibility: Mfon Ekpo Gets Emotional as She Commissions Global Knowledge Centre in Uyo

Events

Port Harcourt Takes the Spotlight as Jameson Distillery Arrives This October 

Events

Padre Azul Officially Launches in Nigeria with an Immersive Consumer Celebration in Lagos

Avatar photo

Published

9 hours ago

 on

Premium Mexican tequila brand Padre Azul officially made its Nigerian debut with an exclusive consumer launch event held on Saturday, September 26, 2026, at Nomaada, Lagos.

The evening brought together an exciting mix of celebrities, leading lifestyle, food and drink creators, entrepreneurs and tequila enthusiasts for a night of cocktails, music, entertainment and celebration.

The event opened with remarks from David Leonardo, Global Marketing Director of Padre Azul, who welcomed guests and spoke about the brand’s journey, craftsmanship and its arrival in the Nigerian market.

Guests were also treated to an engaging cocktail presentation by David Rios, Padre Azul’s Tequila Brand Ambassador and Global Bartending Champion, who showcased the versatility of Padre Azul through a selection of expertly crafted cocktails. Throughout the evening, guests had the opportunity to enjoy cocktails made with the premium tequila while experiencing the brand’s signature approach to tequila culture.

Also speaking at the event was Emmanuel Ogu, Managing Director of Enstore Nigeria, who shared remarks on Padre Azul’s entry into the Nigerian market and the brand’s presence within Nigeria’s growing premium spirits and lifestyle space.

The celebration continued with live music performances that kept guests entertained throughout the night, while spectacular fire displays added an extra layer of excitement to the evening.

From the carefully crafted cocktails and lively performances to the vibrant crowd and energetic atmosphere, the launch delivered a memorable introduction to Padre Azul for its Nigerian audience. Known for its distinctive handcrafted bottle, premium tequila and strong connection to Mexican craftsmanship, Padre Azul was launched in 2016 and quickly gained international recognition, receiving several awards within its first year. The brand is particularly recognised for its unique bottle design, featuring handcrafted leather details and its signature skull.

With its official launch in Nigeria, Padre Azul is set to introduce its premium tequila experience to a new audience, bringing its distinctive blend of craftsmanship, culture and celebration to the Nigerian market.

The evening ended on a high note, with guests celebrating late into the night and raising a glass to
the official arrival of Padre Azul in Nigeria.


 

 

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php