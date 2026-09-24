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"The Girls' Trip Finally Left the Group Chat": BellaNaija's Ink & Dorcas Are Heading to Milan for Brutal Fruit's "The Pink Table - Milan Edition

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“The Girls’ Trip Finally Left the Group Chat”: BellaNaija’s Ink & Dorcas Are Heading to Milan for Brutal Fruit’s “The Pink Table – Milan Edition

The Pink Table is a glamorous event series and community movement by Brutal Fruit Spritzer that brings women together to celebrate sisterhood and connection, and we could not be more excited to be part of it.
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Hi BNers, we are packing our bags for Milan, Italy, from 25th to 28th September 2026, for Brutal Fruit Spritzer’s “The Pink Table Milan,” and of course, we are bringing you along.

The Pink Table is a glamorous event series and community movement by Brutal Fruit Spritzer that brings women together to celebrate sisterhood and connection, and we could not be more excited to be part of it.

Think Milan Fashion Week energy, Lake Como views, good food, better company, and a lot of pink. From runway front rows to rooftop dinners, we are here for every bit of it, and we cannot wait to show you what “girls’ trip” really means when it lands in Italy.

We will be sharing this and more across all our social media pages, @bellanaija, so stay close and follow the journey using #BrutalFruitWorld, #PinkTableMilan, and #BNinMilan

Milan, see you soon!

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