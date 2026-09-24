Dhofar International Film Festival: Oman Honours AFRIFF Founder Chioma Ude

Founder of the Africa International Film Festival (AFRIFF) and the Africa Film and Content Market (AFCM), Chioma Ude, has been honoured at the recently concluded Dhofar International Film Festival in Oman, organised by the Oman Film Society, with an award recognising her global contributions to the film industry.

Ude served as Head of Jury for Short Films, bringing her experience in African cinema, film festivals, film markets, production and industry development to the festival. Her visit also opened conversations around AFRIFF, AFCM, cultural exchange and

bilateral engagement between Nigeria, Oman and the wider African film industry, with discussions focused on strengthening relationships between filmmakers, institutions and industry professionals.

The connection began last year when Ude met Ahmed Othman, an Omani film professional and member of the Oman Film Society. Following their meeting, Ude invited him to Nigeria, where he served as a jury member at AFRIFF and the Africa Film and Content Market (AFCM) in November 2025. The visit subsequently led to Ude’s invitation to Oman to explore further opportunities for collaboration.

Speaking at the festival, Ude reflected:

“I do not come here by chance. I actually came here as a challenge.”

Reflecting on her jury experience, she added:

“We worked very hard. We watched great films. Some of the films made us laugh so much, some of them made us cry. But all in all, we realised the filmmakers worked even harder than we did.”

During the visit, Ude connected with Anwar bin Khamis Al Ruzaiqi, Chairman of the Oman Film Society, whose leadership has been instrumental in the Society’s efforts to create international opportunities for Omani filmmakers and strengthen the country’s connections with the global film industry.

Ude also connected with Bushra Ahmed Razza, the Egyptian actress, singer and producer professionally known as Bushra, further strengthening relationships between African and Middle Eastern film professionals.

The engagement highlights the role of film festivals and markets as spaces not only for film exhibition, but also for training, professional development, business, investment, co-production and cultural exchange. Ude’s international engagement comes as AFRIFF and AFCM prepare for their next major edition in Nigeria.

The 15th edition of AFRIFF will take place from 1–7 November 2026, bringing together filmmakers, producers, distributors, investors, industry professionals and audiences. Alongside the festival, AFCM provides a dedicated market platform for business,

partnerships, content acquisition, investment and professional exchange across Africa’s film and television ecosystem.

Together, AFRIFF and AFCM connect African creative talent with the industry opportunities, partnerships and networks needed to reach wider audiences and markets.

For Ude, the Dhofar International Film Festival represents another opportunity to build bridges between African and international film communities and create pathways for greater exchange between filmmakers and industry professionals.

Her recognition at the festival acknowledges her contribution to the global film industry while further strengthening conversations around the role of African cinema in the international film Landscape.

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