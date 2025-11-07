AFRIFF 2025 Opening Night Was a Red Carpet to Remember | See Photos

AFRIFF 2025 is wrapping up soon, and we can already feel the excitement building for the Globe Awards red carpet, the grand finale that never fails to deliver unforgettable style moments.

But before we get swept up in the glamour of the closing night, let’s rewind to where it all began. AFRIFF’s opening night set the tone for a week filled with film, fashion, and flair — and the red carpet was nothing short of dazzling.

It was an evening defined by confidence and creativity. From tailored tuxedos to sculpted gowns, every look carried its own kind of brilliance. The stars didn’t just show up, they showed out.

Each arrival felt like a statement, a reminder that AFRIFF is as much about artistry as it is about cinema.

Here are our favourite red carpet looks:

