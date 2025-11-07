Connect with us

Events Style

AFRIFF 2025 Opening Night Was a Red Carpet to Remember | See Photos

Events News Promotions

Noella Foundation Inspires Career Readiness at Second Edition of the Life After School Summit 2025 in Lagos

Events News Promotions

The Model Citizen Premiere: The Untold Struggles of Nigerian Models

Events Promotions

Nigeria Indonesia Investment and Trade Forum (NIITF) 2025 Concludes with Renewed Pledge for robust Bilateral Cooperation

Events News Promotions

Aurora Foundation and LASEPA Champion Youth Environmental Initiative

Events Promotions

Custodians of Holy Oracles: The Hills Word Conference 2025 Set to Commission a New Generation in Lagos, Nigeria

Events News Promotions Style

A Lagos Love Letter as Heineken’s Ode to the City of Cities Brings Fashion Week to a Dazzling Close

Events Promotions

Flavour, Flair & Fabulous Energy: Gordon’s Lights Up Lagos Cocktail Week

Events News Promotions

SheGlows Summit 2025: The Power of Pause

Events Promotions

Creators' Mix Debuts in England’s Northeast Bringing African Creators Together

Events

AFRIFF 2025 Opening Night Was a Red Carpet to Remember | See Photos

AFRIFF 2025 opened in grand style, and the red carpet was full of unforgettable fashion moments.
Avatar photo

Published

3 hours ago

 on

AFRIFF 2025 is wrapping up soon, and we can already feel the excitement building for the Globe Awards red carpet, the grand finale that never fails to deliver unforgettable style moments.

But before we get swept up in the glamour of the closing night, let’s rewind to where it all began. AFRIFF’s opening night set the tone for a week filled with film, fashion, and flair — and the red carpet was nothing short of dazzling.

It was an evening defined by confidence and creativity. From tailored tuxedos to sculpted gowns, every look carried its own kind of brilliance. The stars didn’t just show up, they showed out.

Each arrival felt like a statement, a reminder that AFRIFF is as much about artistry as it is about cinema.

Here are our favourite red carpet looks:

      

Photo Credit: AFRIFF

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php