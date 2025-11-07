Lagos Fashion Week 2025 | See Boyedoe’s Collection

From October 29th to November 2nd, Lagos came alive with flair, colour, and style as Lagos Fashion Week 2025 took over the city. As always, BellaNaija Style, your go-to source for fashion updates, brought everything to your screens. From the stunning runway shows that showcase why Nigerian designers are a global force to the effortlessly chic street style that reflects our unique creativity.

This year’s theme, “In Full Bloom,” celebrates the collaborative spirit within Africa’s fashion ecosystem. It honours not just the designers but also the many hands behind the scenes that contribute to bringing these collections to life.

Day 1 of the runway introduced audiences to collections from AJANÉÉ, Boyedoe, ChicNiCity, Dimeji Ilori, Emmy Kasbit, Fruche, Hawa, Hertunba, Imad Eduso, Lila Bare, Lumina, NYA, Rendoll, Revival London, Studio IMO, The OR Foundation, Wote, and Y’Wande.

Boyedoe’s collection showcases elegance in colours that are perfect for every woman.

Lagos Fashion Week goes beyond the runway, spotlighting the full fashion process—from sourcing materials to production—with a focus on innovation and sustainability. Through creativity and skill development, it drives positive change in the industry, ensuring that the future of African fashion is both impactful and sustainable.

