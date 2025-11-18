David Oyelowo, Uche Pedro, MI, Davido & More Share Insights into the Film Industry at AFRIFF 2025

AFRIFF 2025 brought filmmakers, musicians, and cultural creators together in Lagos for a week of lively discussions and shared ideas. The festival explored how storytelling, music, and collaboration are shaping Africa’s creative landscape and offered insights that will continue to inspire long after the lights fade.

One of the highlights came during the panel “Rhythms of the Continent: The Afrobeat Movement and its Impact on African Films.” Davido, his manager Asa Asika, music video director Dammy Twitch, and film producer Blessing Uzzi examined the ways Afrobeats is influencing African cinema and its presence on the global stage. As Davido put it, the genre “keeps the heartbeat of the continent strong.”

Uche Pedro, Founder and CEO of BellaNaija, led the panel “Behavior Shift: Influencing Change through Narrative,”discussing the potential of authentic storytelling to amplify under-the-radar creators. She noted that while glossy visuals might grab attention, stories with substance are what sustain audiences.

Musicians and filmmakers came together on “Cinematic Harmonies: Exploring the Synergies Between Music and Film for a Profitable Future.” MI Abaga, Dr. Sid, and Charles Opaleke talked about soundtracks, structured collaboration between industries, and funding strategies to support creative growth across Africa.

Women in film shared their perspectives on “Women in Film: Shattering Stereotypes through Iconic Soundtracks.”Actress and producer Ini Edo spoke on focus, consistency, and building legacies that last beyond trends. She encouraged women in the industry to trust their voices and support each other as they gain recognition globally.

Hollywood actor and filmmaker David Oyelowo reflected on authenticity in storytelling during a fireside chat. He encouraged African filmmakers to remain rooted in their truths while pursuing international opportunities. “The truth,” he said, “is the artist’s greatest responsibility.”

Fashion also took centre stage in the panel “Fashion Meets Film: Costuming & Afrobeats Style in Nollywood.” Latasha Ngwube, Folake Akindele, Qing Madi, and Jennifer Oseh explored how wardrobe, styling, and cultural aesthetics shape Nollywood’s visual identity. Discussions included the rise of Afrobeats-inspired styling, the blend of traditional and modern costume elements, and how designers are helping African stories resonate internationally.

Throughout the week, AFRIFF 2025 offered spaces for creators to share ideas, discuss challenges, and explore opportunities for collaboration. The festival highlighted the ways culture, creativity, and commerce intersect, helping shape the next chapter of African storytelling.

