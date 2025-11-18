Tems in White at GQ Men of the Year? We Love Everything About This Look

Put Tems in white and watch her take over any red carpet with the kind of ease that feels entirely natural to her. Her latest appearance proves it once again. Have you seen the photos? The ones from the GQ Men of the Year event? If you have, you already know. They show her at her calm, confident best.

Now, let’s get into the details. She arrived in a fitted white tank-style top, paired with a textured, floor-length skirt shaped with soft sculpting and a gentle trail at the back. The waist is defined with a structured corset element that pulls the whole look together without breaking the all-white theme.

Her hair was styled in short, voluminous curls, with a few pieces framing her face for a hint of vintage charm. The deep-toned lipstick and defined eye makeup added to the overall mood of the look, while her accessories — a pearl-drop necklace and matching earrings — brought just the right touch of shine. Her nails, finished with a gold accent, completed the thoughtful styling.

Tems remains that girl. Would you style your whites this way?

See more photos below.