Romance & Italian Sunsets! Halle Bailey and Regé-Jean Page in “You, Me & Tuscany”

Ever wondered what happens when love shows up in the most unexpected place — say, an Italian villa you weren’t exactly invited to?Well, Halle Bailey and Regé–Jean Page are about to show us in “You, Me & Tuscany,” and the trailer already feels like a warm getaway we all deserve.

Halle Bailey plays Anna — a twenty-something who once dreamed of being a chef but is now just trying to survive one questionable life choice at a time. When she loses both her house-sitting job and her accommodation in the same moment, fate nudges her towards Matteo, a charming Italian with a villa sitting empty in Tuscany. One impulsive decision later, Anna hops on a plane, hoping for one quiet night in the villa before figuring out the rest.

Except that plan collapses the second Matteo’s mother arrives unexpectedly. In the scramble to hide the truth, Anna lets Gabriella believe she’s Matteo’s fiancée. And just when you think this little lie can’t get any more complicated, in walks Michael, Matteo’s cousin, played by none other than Regé-Jean Page. The spark between him and Anna was immediate. The kind of tension that makes you lean forward and whisper, “Oh, this is about to get good.”

The film takes us through Tuscany’s sun-washed landscapes, unexpected friendships, delicious chaos, and the kind of romantic trouble that feels both messy and delightful. The cast features Lorenzo de Moor as Matteo, Marco Calvani as the friendly taxi driver who becomes Anna’s unexpected ally, and Nia Vardalos as the house-sitting client whose absence kick-starts the entire adventure.

Directed by Kat Coiro and produced by Will Packer, “You, Me & Tuscany” is shaping up to be that warm, whimsical romantic comedy that lets you escape for a moment.

The film hits cinemas on 10 April 2026. Will you be watching?