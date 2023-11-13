“I Do Not Come To You By Chance” Scores Audience Choice Award at AFRIFF

The much-anticipated movie adaptation of Adaobi Tricia Nwaubani‘s bestselling novel, “I Do Not Come To You By Chance,” premiered at the Africa International Film Festival (AFRIFF) to rave reviews and a resounding Audience Choice Award.

Directed by Ishaya Bako and produced by The Entertainment Network (T.E.N), the film captivated audiences with its intricate storytelling and stellar performances. The film delves into the world of family, crime, and morality, following the journey of a young man drawn into the murky depths of cybercrime in his pursuit of a secure future for his family.

The film boasts a captivating cast, including Paul Nnadiekwe, Blossom Chukwujekwu, Jennifer Eliogu, Emeka Nwagbaraocha, and Beverly Osu, who breathe life into the characters from Nwaubani’s novel with authenticity and depth.

Producer Chioma Onyenwe expressed her gratitude for the positive reception, stating, “Adapting such a beloved novel was both a challenge and an honour. We aimed to stay true to the essence of the book while adding a visual dimension that enhances the storytelling. The positive response from the AFRIFF audience is incredibly rewarding.”

Writer Chika Anadu echoed the sentiment, adding, “I had a rewarding writing experience, thrilled to see the talented cast and crew bring the story to life and excited to share our interpretations of this powerful story with the world.”

Director Ishaya Bako, who was drawn to the novel’s relatable themes and larger-than-life characters, shared his vision for the film, stating, “I Do Not Come To You By Chance is a universal story. The producers and I put a lot of care and thought into the development and production of the film, and I think our adaptation of I Do Not Come To You By Chance beautifully reflects the intersection of Nigerian literature and film.”

