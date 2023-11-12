Connect with us

These Are The Winners Of The 2023 AFRIFF Globe Awards

3 Recent Nollywood Movies Addressing Socio-Cultural Issues 

Funke Akindele Unveils Official Trailer for "A Tribe Called Judah"

Editi Effiong Announces Richard Mofe-Damijo as the Chairman of Anakle Films at AFRIFF

Dika Ofoma's "A Quiet Monday" Set to Premiere at the Internationale Kurzfilmtage Winterthur in Switzerland

Mo Abudu's Short Films "Her Perfect Life" and "Iyawo Mi" Now Eligible for Oscars Consideration

Highlights from the #AFRIFF2023 Opening Gala

You First Look at Kunle Afolayan's Upcoming Supernatural Thriller Set for 2024 Release

Wale Ojo, Tracy Kababiito & Isabelle Kabano set to star in Ema Edosio-Deelen's 'Bisesero: A Daughter's Story'

Shaffy Bello, Neo Akpofure, Bisola Aiyeola, Erica Nlewedim, Tacha to star in Bolanle Austen-Peters' Film "Wire Wire"

The 12th edition of the Africa International Film Festival (AFRIFF) week culminated with the 2023 AFRIFF Globe Awards!

The curtain close of the esteemed film showcases saw different winners on the night, different celebrity personalities sightings on the red carpet, and the recognition of several Nollywood icons.

“I Do Not Come To You By Chance” bagged the Audience Choice Award, “Fumilayo Ransom Kuti” won “Best Feature Film, and Best Documentary at AFRIFF 2023 went to “White Nanny, Black Child.”

Stars like Ini Edo, Richard Mofe-Damijo, Funke Akindele, Tobi Bakre, Chioma Chukwuka, Blossom Chukwujekwu, Nse Ikpe-Etim, Adedimeji Lateef, Femi Adebayo Salami, Chidi Mokeme, and Kunle Remi were all honored in the AFRIFF Honours platform.

The AFRIFF Honours serve as a platform to recognize and celebrate the extraordinary talents and dedication of individuals who have significantly influenced the Nigerian and African film industry.

See the full list of winners below:

Audience Choice Award: “I Do Not Come To You By Chance”

Access Bank Best Short Film: “Until”23”

Best Documentary: “White Nanny Black Child”

Oronto Douglas Best Feature Film: “Funmilayo Ransom Kuti”

Best International Feature: “Brothers,” Directed by Darkhan Tulegenov

Best Director: Ellie Foumbi, “Our Father, The Devil”

Best Performance Male: Gregory Ojefua “This is Lagos/Black Harvest”

Special Jury Prize: “All the Colours of the World” and “White Nanny Black Child”

Best International Short Film: “Nzu”

Best Animation: “When Hearts Touch”

Best Student Short Film: “Man and Masquerade”

