All the Glamour and Glitz from the AFRIFF Opening Night & Exclusive Premiere of “Orah”

The African International Film Festival (AFRIFF) opened with a glitzy ceremony, kicking off a week-long celebration of African cinema. The exclusive premiere of “Orah,” a remarkable film directed by Lonzo Nzekwe took place at the Royal Box in Cube 65, Mikano Building.

The opening night’s red carpet was graced by famous Nollywood filmmakers, movie directors, and producers from all over the world. The presence of these industry luminaries added extra glamour to an already enchanting evening. A-list celebrities including Ini Edo, Kate Henshaw, Bovi, Beverly Naya, Dakore Egbuson-Akande, Kunle Remi, Jide Kene Achufusi, Uche Jombo, Chidi Mokeme, Eyinna Nwigwe, Idia Aisien, VJ Adams, Comfort Booth, Nse Ikpe Etim, AY Makun, and Diana Eneje attended the event, dressed to the nines in their Deadly Assassin-themed outfits.

The Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, was present at the opening night. Also in attendance were Chioma Ude, the founder of AFRIFF, Steven ‘Dr’ Love, a Hollywood movie director and the head of the jury for AFRIFF, Abby Ajayi, a Nigerian British screenwriter, Tsitsi Dangaregmba, an award-winning Zimbabwean author, Lonzo Nzekwe, a Nigerian-Canadian filmmaker and director of the opening film ‘Orah’, Louay Khraish, a Lebanese writer and producer, and Welkey Bengue, a Portuguese-Guinean actor.

The film “Orah” captivated the audience with its compelling story, showcasing the talent and creativity of African cinema.

The festival celebrated the artistry, creativity, and storytelling talents of African filmmakers. It provided a great opportunity for industry professionals and film enthusiasts to connect and collaborate. As the festival progresses, AFRIFF promises to offer a vibrant lineup of films, events, and activities, all aimed at promoting and celebrating the diversity and excellence of African cinema.

