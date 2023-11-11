Connect with us

It's Giving Secrets, Scandals & Sinking Ships in Episode 6 of "University of Cruise"

Kikifoodies Shares Her Delicious Homemade Bread Recipe

Young Jonn Talks Music, Dating and Monogamy on “Toke Moments” | Watch

Jollof Rice Lovers, Check Out This Beautiful Nigerian Jollof Appraisal From Jenna Wends | WATCH

Watch Episode 12 of “Rofia Tailor Loran” starring Bimbo Ademoye & Bolaji Ogunmola

It's Insta-Famous Or Nothing in Episode 5 of "University of Cruise" | Watch the Teaser

Velvety Foodies' Delectable Bell Pepper Rice Recipe is a Must-Try

Lasisi Elenu Talks Skit-Making, Losing His Mum & Fatherhood on #WithChude

Fk and Jollz Discuss Online Dating and Social Media Pressures on the "I Said What I Said" Podcast

Velvety Foodies Unveils Deliciously Homemade Bulk Fish Roll Recipe

Published

26 mins ago

 on

“University of Cruise” is back with a new episode. This episode continues with the turbulent Jacob-Soma relationship. But is there still hope between these lovebirds?

The students are unaware of the deep secrets lingering around them. Nikki Killa is determined to live a luxurious life, while Belema prefers to cling to the shadows as always.

Created by Oma Areh and executive produced by Oma Areh and Mercy Johnson-Okojie with support from Adekunbi Kuye and Denrele Edun. Directed by Adeoluwa Owu and stars Amanda Dara, Nancy Ameh, Esther Agunbiade, Vine Olugu, Chisom Onwuegbuzia, Scott Obilo, and Solomon Mike.

Watch the teaser of episode six below:

Episode 6 premiered on Saturday, November 11, 2023, on ROK TV on DSTV at 9 p.m. WAT/10 p.m. CAT and ROK UK at 9:30 p.m. WAT/10:30 p.m. CAT.

You can catch the repeats on Monday mornings at 9 a.m. WAT/10 a.m. CAT, Wednesday afternoons at 4 p.m. WAT/5 p.m. CAT, and Friday nights at 9:30 p.m. WAT/10:30 p.m. CAT.

Living & Celebrating the African Dream!

