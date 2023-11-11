It’s Giving Secrets, Scandals & Sinking Ships in Episode 6 of “University of Cruise”

“University of Cruise” is back with a new episode. This episode continues with the turbulent Jacob-Soma relationship. But is there still hope between these lovebirds?

The students are unaware of the deep secrets lingering around them. Nikki Killa is determined to live a luxurious life, while Belema prefers to cling to the shadows as always.

Created by Oma Areh and executive produced by Oma Areh and Mercy Johnson-Okojie with support from Adekunbi Kuye and Denrele Edun. Directed by Adeoluwa Owu and stars Amanda Dara, Nancy Ameh, Esther Agunbiade, Vine Olugu, Chisom Onwuegbuzia, Scott Obilo, and Solomon Mike.

Watch the teaser of episode six below:

Episode 6 premiered on Saturday, November 11, 2023, on ROK TV on DSTV at 9 p.m. WAT/10 p.m. CAT and ROK UK at 9:30 p.m. WAT/10:30 p.m. CAT.

You can catch the repeats on Monday mornings at 9 a.m. WAT/10 a.m. CAT, Wednesday afternoons at 4 p.m. WAT/5 p.m. CAT, and Friday nights at 9:30 p.m. WAT/10:30 p.m. CAT.