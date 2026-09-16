Calling All Creators! 5 Reasons PodFest Naija 2026 Is One Not to Miss

At its core, PodFest Naija celebrates creativity, fosters collaboration, showcases innovation, and creates opportunities for learning. So, whether you’ve ever found yourself deep in a podcast, arguing about money on X, debating relationships with your friends, thinking about the future of Nigeria’s creative industry, or simply getting lost in a great story, there’s something at PodFest Naija for you.

Here are five reasons you shouldn’t miss PodFest Naija 2026.

This is the room every creator/storyteller should be in

Funke Akindele, Salem King, Tosin Olaseinde, Rolake Akinkugbe-Filani, William Benson, Audu Maikori, Morenike Molehin, Onyinye Ikenna-Emeka, Grace Ofure, Dr Princess Oghene, Joro Olomofin, Toolz, Joseph Edgar, Adedoja Allen, Dr Foy, Ify’s Kitchen, Egemba Chinonso (Aproko Doctor), Fisayo Soyombo, Babajide Ogunsanwo, Rufai Oseni, Khadijah Okunnu, Tosin Adefeko, and many others will be at PodFest.

The interesting part isn’t just seeing these people on a stage. It’s having different voices, industries, and perspectives in the same room. PodFest brings together the wider storytelling ecosystem: the people telling the stories, building businesses around them, shaping culture, and those listening.

Every stage is built around a conversation Nigerians are actually having

PodFest Naija splits its stages by the conversations that dominate group chats and timelines: The Money Stage tackles Soft Life vs Survival Mode. The Love Stage promises “Breakfast, Lunch, the Full Menu.” The Health Stage says, “You only live once.” The Brand Stage spotlights the brands backing their words with action. This is a festival where you not only take notes but contribute to relevant conversations.

It’s not just talk, it’s a launchpad

Beyond the celebrated storytellers, PodFest Naija also focuses on creating a platform for upcoming creators. The Next Big Podcaster initiative, powered by Afrinvest and Yolly, was created to discover and support emerging Nigerian podcast talent. From an open call and jury review to a finalist bootcamp, the initiative gives new storytellers a chance to develop their craft and put their work in front of the right audience. The winners will be announced at PodFest Naija 2026, with ₦1 million in prizes up for grabs.

So, while you may come to see the names you already know, you will also leave knowing the name of someone you will be hearing a lot more from.

The room itself is the story

With voices like Rufai Oseni, Fisayo Soyombo, Joseph Edgar, Belinda Ujunwa Ezeofor, and Khadijah Okunnu on the Citizen Stage asking “What About Us???”, and a Technical Panel confronting “The Creative Economy: From Informal Influence to Formal Ownership,” PodFest Naija isn’t just showcasing storytellers; it’s putting the industry’s hardest questions on the record. This is where entertainment, culture, capital, and policy sit in the same room, and where the creative economy stops being informal.

It brings the online universe into the room

Every day, we discover storytellers, creators, commentators, and online personalities. PodFest brings many of those familiar voices off the screen and into the same physical space.

As Convener Tosin Adefeko puts it, “No one was gathering the tribe. Now, for one day at Harbour Point, everyone is in the same room.” This is what PodFest Naija is about: gathering the tribe; bringing Nigeria’s online storytelling universe into one physical space to connect, collaborate, learn, and experience the stories and the people behind them. PodFest Naija 2026 holds Friday, September 25, at Harbour Point, Victoria Island, Lagos, from 9:00 a.m.

By Terry Kunle, Senior Media Manager, AT3 Resources – The Muvmnt Agency

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