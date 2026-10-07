ValueJet Turns Four This October and Gives Back with Free Tickets Daily and Two All-Expenses-Paid Trips to Accra and Banjul



To celebrate four years of flying, ValueJet is giving back to the customers who have supported the airline since its first flight, with daily ticket giveaways and a Grand Prize that will take two winners to Accra or Banjul.



From 5 to 10 October 2026, four customers will be selected daily to win a complimentary ValueJet ticket.



From 5 to 31 October 2026, two Grand Prize winners will each win an all-expenses-paid getaway for themselves and a companion, with one winner travelling to Accra and the other to Banjul. Customers qualify by booking and travelling on ValueJet’s Boeing 737NG service to Abuja or Port Harcourt during the promotion period. Terms and conditions apply.



The promotion begins on the same day ValueJet’s first Boeing 737NG, registration 5N-CFZ, is scheduled to operate its first passenger flight from Lagos to Abuja on Monday 5 October. The aircraft is a significant fleet and product milestone for the airline and reflects its continued investment in the customer experience and its ambition to grow across West Africa.

“Four years ago, we set out to build an airline Nigerians could rely on,” said Omololu Majekodunmi, Managing Director of ValueJet. “Reaching this anniversary alongside our first Boeing is a proud moment for our team, and it would not have been possible without the customers who have chosen to fly with us. Giving back through free tickets and a trip to Accra or Banjul is our way of saying thank you, and flying our first Boeing is our way of showing where we are going next.”

Throughout October, ValueJet will share winners’ stories and the experiences of long-standing customers on its social channels.

How To Take Part

Book a qualifying Boeing flight to Abuja or Port Harcourt at www.flyvaluejet.com.

Travel during the promotion period.

Qualifying customers are entered for the daily giveaway and the Grand Prize draw. Terms and conditions apply.

About ValueJet

ValueJet, operated by FlyForValue Aviation Ltd, is a Nigerian scheduled airline connecting major cities across Nigeria and West Africa. Founded in 2018, the airline commenced commercial operations in 2022.

From its hubs in Lagos and Abuja, it operates domestic services alongside regional flights to Accra, Banjul, Cotonou and Monrovia. ValueJet is expanding its fleet and network to strengthen connectivity across Nigeria and West Africa while providing safe, reliable and value-driven air transport.

For more information, visit www.flyvaluejet.com.

Sponsored Content