“When Are You Coming Home?” ValueJet Restores Daily Flights to Asaba Ahead of the Festive Season

Daily Lagos–Asaba and Asaba–Abuja services resume on Friday, 20 November 2026, strengthening regional connectivity and bringing families together for the holidays.

Somewhere in Lagos or Abuja right now, a phone is ringing, and the voice on the other end is asking the single question that marks the true beginning of the Nigerian festive season: “When are you coming home?”

For thousands of professionals, business owners, and families whose answer is Asaba and the surrounding communities across Delta and Anambra states, ValueJet has delivered timely news. The airline will officially resume daily scheduled flights on its Lagos–Asaba and Asaba–Abuja routes starting Friday, 20 November 2026, just as year-end travel planning reaches peak momentum.

The end of the year carries an undeniable emotional pull back to one’s roots. It is the season of growing gift lists, overpacked suitcases, group chats buzzing with reunion itineraries, and the quiet warmth of returning to familiar streets. For many families, December represents the single period in the year when loved ones assemble under one roof.

By reintroducing daily non-stop frequency on both routes, ValueJet provides critical operational flexibility for holiday travelers. Whether passengers are heading home early to spend the entire season with family or flying out closer to Christmas Eve after wrapping up the work year, the restored schedule ensures seamless travel options tailored to diverse holiday schedules.

“The festive season is fundamentally about people, relationships, and shared moments. At ValueJet, our mission is to ensure that distance never stands in the way of those connections,” said Omololu Majekodunmi, Managing Director of ValueJet. “Restoring our daily services to Asaba reflects our deep commitment to serving the travel needs of our passengers during the most important time of the year. We are proud to offer a reliable, comfortable, and affordable gateway home for families and communities across the region.”

The Lagos–Asaba service bridges Nigeria’s commercial capital directly with the vibrant heart of Delta State, facilitating easy access across the South-South and South-East regions. Simultaneously, the Asaba–Abuja route delivers a direct, hassle-free link between the nation’s capital and Asaba, eliminating lengthy road journeys and complex connection itineraries.

The resumption complements ValueJet’s rapidly expanding domestic and regional network. Domestically, the airline provides essential air links to key destinations including Port Harcourt, Jos, Owerri, Calabar, Benin, and GWI-Iperu. Beyond Nigeria’s borders, ValueJet continues to extend its reach beyond established destinations like Accra, Banjul, Cotonou, and Malabo with upcoming regional route expansions to Libreville, Monrovia, and Abidjan.

To mark the relaunch and assist families with holiday travel planning, travelers are encouraged to book early to secure preferred travel dates.

For flight schedules, fare quotes, and online reservations, visit ValueJet’s official booking portal at www.flyvaluejet.com or contact customer service via official brand channels.

About ValueJet

ValueJet, operated by FlyForValue Aviation, is a premier Nigerian scheduled carrier dedicated to providing safe, reliable, and value-driven air transport. Founded in 2018 and launching commercial operations in October 2022, the airline operates out of its primary hubs in Lagos and Abuja. ValueJet connects key domestic commercial centers while expanding its regional footprint across West Africa—with routes covering Accra, Banjul, Cotonou, and Malabo. Driven by a modern fleet expansion strategy, ValueJet continues to redefine regional connectivity through exceptional service delivery and operational integrity.

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