Children make a difference in many ways, and the 18th Indomie Heroes Awards (IHA) 2026 Series brings some of these stories to the forefront. An initiative by Dufil Prima Foods, the series celebrates children whose actions demonstrate bravery, creativity and compassion.

Tomike Adeoye presents this eight-part series which features 18 young Nigerians, sharing their experiences and the different ways they have made a positive impact.

Courage, Creativity and the Power to Inspire

With six episodes aired so far, viewers have encountered stories of children saving lives, helping others, overcoming challenges and using their creativity to solve problems. Each story offers a reminder that children can make a difference, regardless of their age or circumstances.

More Stories Worth Watching

Beyond celebrating these young heroes, the series offers families an opportunity to watch, learn and discuss values such as courage, kindness and responsibility. It also gives children relatable examples of how their actions can positively affect others.

With Episode 7 airing this week, there are more stories to discover and celebrate.

Catch the Indomie Heroes Awards Series on NTA (Fridays, 5:00 p.m.), AIT and TVC (Saturdays, 5:30 p.m.), Channels Television (Saturdays, 6:00 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.), Indomie Nigeria YouTube (Saturdays, 6:00 p.m.), BCOS and CTV Kano (Sundays, 5:30 p.m.), and Africa Magic Family (Sundays, 9:00 p.m.).

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